What ‘Spider-Man’ Means for Hollywood in 2022

Until the return of Spider Man, all box office performances of films during the pandemic were marked with an asterisk. Some movies, like Black Widow and The suicide squad, were available for streaming on the day they opened in theaters, which partly explains the drop in ticket sales. Others, like No time to die and F9, relied on international revenues to increase domestic catches which were mediocre by pre-coronavirus standards.

As of March 2020, the health of the cinema has been fragile at best, and with each outbreak of COVID-19 has come a new concern that some people may never return to the cinema. But the December 17 release of Spider-Man: No Path Homeexclusively in theaters defied any concerns about the death of the multiplex. The movie arrived with the news of Omicrons, but that didn’t dampen the excitement. No way home had a $ 260 million nationwide opening weekend, the second-highest in history (behind its other Marvel entry Avengers: Endgame). It became the most successful film of the pandemic in just three days. Its revenues reached $ 1 billion worldwide in just over a week. It is now the most successful film from parent studio Sony.

To read: The joyful joy of Spider-Man: No Path Home

For cinema channels, No way home is exciting, demonstrating both the enduring appeal of their business and the value of an exclusive cinema showcase. Major studios such as Warner Bros., Paramount and Universal have experimented with adding new titles to their streaming platforms. Still, Sony is sticking to theatrical releases only, reaping profits on hits including No way home, Venom: let there be carnage, and Ghostbusters: the afterlife, then get other benefits through online rentals and streaming offers.

This was the revenue model that all studios followed until the pandemic. In 2022, in part thanks to No way home, the studios will endeavor to return to it. Warner Bros. has committed to a 45-day cinema window for his films, rather than immediately putting them on HBO Max like he did last year. Businesses won’t want to throw away mega-bit ticket sales such as Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar 2, and three new Marvel films after Sony’s strategy indicated the staggering profits they can still reap.

Hollywood’s worry for this year is low budget movies, comedies, dramas, indie films, and basically anything that isn’t primarily aimed at white males between the ages of 25 and 45 living in the cities. cities, the demographic that seems most willing to return to the cinema, according to an industry study. (The same study suggests that 8% of pre-pandemic moviegoers were likely lost forever.) Although No way home set box office records in December, that was an outlier. Despite rave reviews, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story only made $ 10.5 million on his first weekend; Guillermo del Toros Alley of nightmares open to a paltry 2.9 million dollars. contrary to No way home, these films are aimed at an older audience, with West Side Story draw on nostalgia for its raw material and Alley of nightmares tell a long literary story steeped in violence and darkness. In some places, theaters canceled or reduced their Alley of nightmares schedules to better integrate Spider Man projections.

By 2022, non-blockbusters could be released direct to streaming more frequently, making theaters even more dependent on superhero movies to stay in business. For years, these comic book adaptations and their sequels have been the dominant force in multiplexes. The pandemic, and now No way homes success, has energized this dynamic. With Omicron and the typical lull in post-Christmas movies, the studios aren’t planning another major release until mid-February, and Spider Man will continue to be the biggest box office triumph. It also looks like a foreshadowing.

