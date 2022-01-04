Entertainment
Flashback: In Our Time: Highways, High Prices, Local Entertainment Launched 1977 | Columns
A new direction for building local interstate highways, skyrocketing consumer prices, supply chain issues, youth entertainment and a big thrill.
While some of these articles look like today’s headlines locally, they were all a part of our local life and times in January 1977.
THE RIDE WAS ABOUT TO EXTEND
The drive to and from Binghamton had become easy by this time on Interstate 88. Those to the east still had to make do with getting to the Albany area by National Highway 7.
That has changed, as readers of the January 14 Daily Star found out, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) on Thursday received a low bid of $ 9.98 million for the construction of the Colliersville-Maryland section. 5.6 miles from Interstate 88.
Green Island Contracting Corp.’s offer de Latham will be reviewed by DOT over the next month to ensure the company is capable of completing the project.
The section is the first part of I-88 north of Oneonta to go to tender.
Almost 60 miles of the proposed Binghamton-Schenectady highway have been completed, all south of Oneonta.
SKINNING PRICE, SLOWDOWN SUPPLY
The old year ended with a sharp rise in prices for supermarket shoppers who discovered that increases in the cost of coffee in 1976 had wiped out savings on other items, The Star reported on January 3. It wasn’t just coffee, the story continues, but coffee garnered the most attention.
On January 7, for example, The Star reported: While coffee beans are typically grown on trees in South America, especially Brazil, it is a little known fact that the tree can be grown right here. in The Star area. The story had a Sidney date.
The only catch is that the trees must be grown in a home or greenhouse.
This is exactly what Joseph Wade of Wades Florist near Sidney does, and he even has a full-size tree with coffee beans ripening in the greenhouse.
Trees don’t require much more attention than the average potted houseplant. Wade said, all you really have to do is make sure the soil is moist.
They will thrive in temperatures ranging from 62 to 80 degrees, he said.
Supply has been slowed down, as The Star reported on January 14, but unlike 2022, it wasn’t because of a lack of workers at shipping docks.
Ships and heavy traffic moved at idle or not at all Thursday in the ice-congested Great Lakes, Mississippi and Ohio rivers, and other usually navigable Midwestern and Eastern waterways in January.
Lake Erie was almost completely frozen over and Lake Michigan had a good chance of freezing for the fourth time this century, as earlier than usual ice accumulations were reported.
KEEP WARM IN THE HOT SPOTS NIGHT
There has been a changing of the guard at nightlife destinations popular with young people in the neighborhood.
As The Star reported on January 4, Grandmas, a well-known nightclub on Main Street, closed and went bankrupt. The club was found where the Salvation Army store is located today at 105 Main Street.
The place didn’t stay closed for long, as Star readers learned from January 18, a recently opened teenage center closed, at least temporarily, because it violated two archaic city ordinances.
Grandmas on Main Street, formerly a tavern but recently converted to a teenage center, was closed by the owner yesterday afternoon, Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore said.
The ordinances prohibit minors from being in a dance hall after 9 p.m. and from being in playrooms at all times. No alcohol was served.
On January 26, The Star reported, the Common Council last night approved a change in ordinance that will overturn a city law prohibiting minors from being in dance halls. The grandmothers did not last longer, as the building reopened in 1980 as a roller skating center.
Not far from here, disco music was on the rise nationwide, and Oneonta got a first glimpse of the new type of nightclub, catering to a well-dressed clientele over the age of 21.
As reported by The Star on January 19, elegantly housed in what used to be a Cadillac showroom on Market Street, Fleetwood is the descriptive name for the newest Oneontas cocktail bar. But maybe the name of the cocktail bar doesn’t quite describe the place. It has been described as a modern nightclub.
Unlike previous generations of a nightclub, Fleetwood focused their music on disc jockeys playing music on a dance floor.
This weekend:Several things were new to Cooperstown in 1922.
The column by Oneonta City historian Mark Simonson is published twice a week. His Saturday column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns deal with local history from 1950 and later. If you have any comments or ideas on the column, write to the Daily Star or email them at [email protected] Its website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns are available at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
