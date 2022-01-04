Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

32 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















The near vertical rise of the past 11 trading sessions, from a low of 16,410 levels to a high of 17,827, facilitated a buy signal on the daily MACD chart, said Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in.

Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the bell opens


New Trends

Kareena Kapoor Enjoys What Her Heart Desires ... With A Croissant



Last namePriceChange% variation
ntpc132.906.905.48
Sbi483.5012.702.7
Indiabulls Hsg217.75-3.20-1.45
Nhpc31.350.150.48

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting