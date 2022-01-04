Dallas’ last dollar cinema, Cinemark Hollywood, closed for good





Update: A representative from Cinemark said via email, “The closure of the Hollywood USA Movies 15 theater is the normal course of business and the result of the ongoing careful review of our theater fleet. “ It is not exactly in Avocado coverage area, but if you grew up in the White Rock area, that’s a big hit. Not as bad as the formwork at Penny Whistle Park or White Rock Skate. Still, nostalgia and regrets run high as we learn that the last low-cost cinema in the neighborhood has closed forever. Cinemark Hollywood USA Movie Theater screened its latest $ 1 (ish) movie in December. The 15-screen cinema had been installed on Shiloh Road since December 18, 1992. It was created with Home alone 2, according to an article by dallasmovietheaters on treasures of cinema.com. the attach recalls that the star of the theater’s opening night was a talking trash can. “People were blown away by the Front Row Joe talking trash can that contained a variety of random phrases when the trash was removed.” Over the years, theaters with stadium seating and more modern amenities have popped up nearby, and Hollywood has turned into the drop-off spot some of us loved, where maybe you’ve seen Jawbreaker with your best friend from high school i took your daughter to see Spirit: Cimarron Stallion more than once or where you have watched Ryan Gosling three times in To drive. A luxury theater that Hollywood was not. It wasn’t one of those pretty theaters-shops collectable at Casa Linda, either. Maybe you had to threaten noisy little children who inexplicably went up and down the islands as you tried to watch The purge. Maybe someone smoked an illicit substance in the front row for Uncut Gems. Hollywood wasn’t fancy, but it was ours. You can take the kids to a movie without breaking the bank or sneaking in on your own for a song. Now going to the movies can cost anywhere from $ 11 to $ 13.50 per person (personal experience at Alamo, $ 13.50, Galaxy, $ 12, Texas Theater, $ 11). A great cost for entertainment, mind you, but the dollar movie option was nice to have. Some cinemas including Studio Film Grill still offer morning prizes ($ 5 for movies that start before 5 p.m.) or clubs for frequent moviegoers. The closest Hollywood theater is UA Galaxy, which is freshly remodeled and far more luxurious and comfortable, adult tickets are $ 12, kids $ 10, no morning fare. Let us know in the comments if you have any tips for low cost movie lovers. I emailed Cinemark’s public relations team regarding the reason for the closure and the plans for the property. I will update this story if I have any news. WANT MORE?



