COVID test lines begin to expand | Health

The risk of catching COVID-19 is currently high across the country, evident locally by longer queues at testing sites and pressure on the medical profession.

The national COVID data tracker typically displays its four different levels of risk for virus transmission, but on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control colored the entire map of the United States red, indicating high risk everywhere. This is not surprising given that researchers have warned that Omicron, the latest variant of the coronavirus, spreads easily. ‘

The public is lining up for mass testing to see if COVID is responsible for their symptoms:

Walgreens reports that it is seeing “unprecedented demand” for related testing and vaccine services.

Traffic to a test drive site on County Road 466 reversed into a westbound lane on Monday morning.

Citing limited test kits, The Villages Health encourages patients to research major drugstore vendors like Walgreens and CVS if testing is needed.

CVS reports that it is tracking demand and is working around the clock to try and get more home test kits from local stores.

The parking lot at the Paramount Emergency Care Clinic in Lady Lake was full of people standing or sitting in vehicles waiting to be tested.

The state health department released a report on Friday that showed 298,455 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded during the week that ended on December 30. The total more than doubled from the week before, when the health department reported 128,186 cases. Additional CDC data was not available at the time of publication.

The number of hospital patients in Florida with COVID-19 has also more than doubled over the past week, according to data released Monday by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The agency reported that 5,700 hospital patients had COVID-19, up from 2,406 a week earlier.

Locally, 40 were hospitalized locally on Monday, 19 at UF Health Leesburg hospital and 21 at UF Health The Villages hospital, hospital officials said.

“Three of these patients are in the intensive care unit, including a ventilated patient,” said Heather Long, director of operations at UF Health Central Florida. “This increase in cases represents a new wave of COVID-19 that is expected to create a large number of patients presenting to us for emergency care at UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital. cases may be less severe than those associated with the delta variant, the patient volume will be large; however, we expect significantly lower admission rates than the delta variant and are equipped to treat patients presenting to our hospitals for care, including in our intensive care units. “

Dr Jeffrey Lowenkron, chief medical officer of The Villages Health, agrees that the global snapshot that the Omicron variant is milder than the Delta variant holds true.

“The numbers are increasing, but a lot of them are not being admitted,” he said of all cases.

He said the unvaccinated count of the majority of those hospitalized and those vaccinated with breakthrough cases are experiencing less severe cases.

This peak also called into question the staffing levels.

“We have staff on the outside,” Lowenkron said of the primary care centers. “So our patients need to recognize this and be patient. “

But he said The Villages Health remains committed to taking care of all of its patients.

Lowenkron said the considerable media attention has contributed to more people wanting to get tested.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his surgeon general Dr Joseph Ladapo said some of the rush to get tested could be frivolous.

Ladapo said the state’s health ministry would issue guidelines that “unroll the psychology of federal government testing.”

“We have to roll out that planning and live our lives around testing,” Ladapo said at a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale on Monday. “Without that, we’ll kind of be stuck in the same cycle. So, it really is time for people to live, to make whatever decisions they want about vaccination, to take advantage of the fact that a lot of people have natural immunity. And to resolve this kind of concern with only COVID as determining the limits, constraints and possibilities of life.

DeSantis pointed to what he called frivolous testing for COVID-19.

“What you see is that there are people who go into pharmacies, buy all of these tests. They will go several times a week to the sites and test, without symptoms. It’s just going to help part of it. the crisis you see, DeSantis said.

Officials at Walgreens say they have already administered more than 22 million COVID-19 tests, but now with unprecedented demand, the availability of test appointments fluctuates daily and some stores may have temporary shortages.

A CVS spokeswoman told The Daily Sun that the Florida-based drugstore chain has already provided 41 million tests and, so far, is meeting the growing demand for requests for on-site testing.

The two drugstore chains offer two types of tests. A Covid-19 PCR test typically produces results from a third-party lab within 24 to 48 hours. A quick test, with a little less reliability, can give results in less than 24 hours.

Walgreens customers can visit walgreens.com/Covid19Tests and CVS clients can connect CVS.com or on the CVS application for information on appointments.

CVS and Walgreens both try to keep home test kits in stock, but both have placed restrictions on the number of kits a customer can purchase at a time.

The drive-thru test site along County Road 466 is operated by Genesis Reference Laboratories in partnership with Dr. David Kuhn, Covid Test Express.

Ladapo acknowledged the rapid increase in cases, but said symptoms of omicron are generally less severe than previous variants.

“Everyone knows that omicron spreads extremely quickly,” Ladapo said. “The good news is that it appears to be less virulent and hospitalizations are not increasing almost at the rate that cases are not approaching. has a very big difference between the evolution of cases and the evolution of hospitalizations.

Ladapo said Florida’s upcoming change in testing approach will focus on those at high risk, although he did not give details of the plan. He suggested that the new guidelines “do not restrict access to tests, but reduce the use of low-value tests and prioritize high-value tests.

Lowenkron echoed his long repeated message that full vaccination with a booster dose, social distancing and hand washing can go a long way to be the best measured responses to COVID-19.

“We are still going to see more cases because we continue to increase,” he predicted. “So it will go up again, then stabilize, then go down. If you ask me for a time frame, I would say two to four weeks, but take that with a grain of salt. “

Long agree.

“To slow this trend, it is essential that we all remain diligent in our efforts to eradicate this virus by continuing to adhere to the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health,” she said. . “Among them are getting vaccinated, including getting a booster if eligible, wearing a mask, staying six feet from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing their hands frequently.”

CVS and Walgreens both offer vaccine appointments.

Villages Health, which operates seven primary care centers, offers first and second doses of Moderna vaccine to its patients and those in the community. Initial vaccinations are available without an appointment Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at these primary care centers.

Health Villages also offers a Moderna booster, by appointment, for its established patients by calling 844-TVH-WELL (844-884-9355).

Lowenkron also urged residents to make sure they also get the flu shot, noting that cases of the flu are starting to appear as well.