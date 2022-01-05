Stop hoarding COVID tests – The Atlantic





With coronavirus cases in the United States like never before, Americans need tests to find out if they are sick, to find out if they are ready to live. And again, demand exceeds supply: across the country, swabs remain difficult to find; testing centers are inundated and home options sell out quickly. If the lack of testing was our original pandemic since the failure that caused us to lose control of the outbreak in the first place, the current shortage is further evidence that we seem doomed to repeat our mistakes. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times / Getty The news in three sentences: (1) FDA Pfizer boosters allowed for children 12 to 15 years old. (2) A snowstorm in the DC area took power for over half a million people. (3) A Californian jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of four charges of fraud. What to read if you or a loved one tests positive for a breakthrough COVID infection: Yasmin Tayag writer and science editor explains what to do next. What to read if you're looking for some new fun to start the New Year: Catch up on all the great art you missed last year: Our culture team has put together the best books, best TV, and best movies of 2021. Today Atlantic-approved activity: Don't bother setting New Year's resolutions. They usually don't work anyway. A break in the news: Teletubbies is an acidic journey of a spectacle, observes Sophie Gilbert, writer and mother of twins. Her children never have enough.

