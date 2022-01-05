Op-Ed: Culture That Led To LAPD Filming Of Teenager In Dressing Room

The split-second decisions by LAPD officers that led to the shooting deaths of an assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl in a Burlington store lodge in North Hollywood were in the works for decades. Their deaths are the bloody price of prioritizing police over legislation to tackle an epidemic of gun violence unprecedented in the developed world.

On December 23, LAPD agents responded to reports that a man had attacked customers in the store. Some 911 calls incorrectly reported that the suspect had a gun. One of the responding officers opened fire with a rifle, killing the suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24. A gunshot pierced the wall of a locker room and killed Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The teenager had gone shopping with her mother.

The weapons and tactics being deployed in the Burlington store by the LAPD are the consequence of a government unable and unwilling to regulate a huge supply of guns: A 2018 study finds there is over 393 million firearms in civilian hands in the United States, and many millions more are bought every year. More than 14,000 people have been killed by someone using a firearm in 2020.

Instead of regulating guns, the police have become the default stopgap for our deadly gun violence problem.

This approach dates back to February 28, 1997 and a bank robbery in North Hollywood three blocks from where Orellana-Peralta would die in her mother’s arms. That day, two bank robbers armed with automatic and semi-automatic rifles outclassed the LAPD in a 44-minute shootout. Equipped with only pistols and shotguns, the desperately overwhelmed officers requisitioned high-powered weapons and ammunition from a nearby armory. Over 2,000 rounds were fired. One thief was killed, the other committed suicide, and several officers and civilians were injured.

The North Hollywood bank robbery was immediately used as justification to arm the patrollers high power rifles. Compared to pistols or shotguns supplied by the police, so-called patrol rifles fire high speed shells which are deadlier and capable of penetrating armor at long range. Instead of forcing a national judgment on lax gun laws and easy access to guns like those used by North Hollywood thieves, rifles once reserved for high-risk special weapons and tactical units have been approved. for use in 80% of police services.

The Columbine High School massacre in 1999 reinforced a preference for the police over necessary gun regulations. The Columbine shooters acquired their guns through a friend who purchased guns at a gun show without going through a background check. Try to close this gun show loophole repeatedly failed at the federal level, including after 20 first-graders were slaughtered in Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Since Sandy Hook, over 2,600 mass shootings have left at least 2,900 dead and 11,000 injured, according to Analysis 2020. Instead of legislation, police operations have been more tailored to the inevitable increase in mass shootings.

Bolstered by fears of terrorism fueled by 9/11 and by a Department of Defense program that channeled military materiel to local police departments, post-Columbine police widely adopted the weapons and tactics used on December 23 in North Hollywood.

Instead of waiting for a SWAT team to deal with an ongoing shootout, today’s police are trained to have the first officers on the scene locate and neutralize the threat as quickly as possible. Modern police forces, many of which are equipped with rifles, assume that seconds are the difference between life and death. When these tactics combine with flawed or incorrect information, catastrophic mistakes like those made in the Burlington store are inevitable.

This trend in weaponry and tactics reflects what I call the imperative danger, cultural concerns of police services regarding violence, death and the sanctity of officer safety. After spending over 1,000 hours with officers from three police departments, I have discovered that the imperative of danger shapes every facet of policing, from academic training to how officers understand and use force. To survive, officers learn they must be prepared to tackle violence immediately and decisively, especially gun violence that can strike at any time. Hesitation can be fatal.

The combination of training, tactics and culture that makes the police the first and last response to gun violence comes at predictable costs. Even though officers are legally and morally justified in firing, their use of lethal force is woefully inaccurate. Less than a third of the 263 shells fired by LAPD agents in 2019 hit their target. In 19% of intentional firearms discharges from active LAPDs, officers missed every shot. Although national estimates are not available, officers draw inaccurate hurt and kill civilians and fellow police officers in police departments across the country.

Recent trends give little cause for optimism. Nationally, gun violence homicides increased in 2020 by 30%, and two-thirds of the country’s most populous cities have experienced continuous increase in 2021. Some states, including Texas and Utah, have relaxed gun laws to allow carry without a license, and firearms sales reached all time highs. The proliferation of untraceable phantom weapons is also causing concern among police. Since 2017, the seizure of ghost weapons by LAPDs has increased by 400%.

As usual, many elected officials defaulted on the investment in policing, proposal and adoption increases police budget that do not address the root causes of armed violence or the collateral damage to armed police responses.

Rather than tackling the socio-economic drivers of violence or passing essential gun regulations, lawmakers continue to put gun rights and gunmaker profits above the life of the police and the public. As long as they persist with this political death pact, police killings like the one in Orellana-Peralta and Lopez, and too many others, will continue.

Michael Sierra-Arvalo is Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Texas at Austin. He is working on his first book, The Danger Imperative: Violence, Death, and the Soul of US Policing.