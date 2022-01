Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s company sells minority stake

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smiths Entertainment firm Westbrook has sold a minority stake to a Blackstone-backed investment firm run by two former Walt Disney Co. executives, a representative of the couples deal confirmed on Tuesday. The Buyer is the still anonymous entity started by Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, ex-Disney executives who have moved quickly to pick up content creators to capitalize on the increased demand for movies, TV shows and other online programs. Newsletter In the entertainment business The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter e-mail address



Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times. Financial details were not being disclosed. Information first reported the case. Founded 2 years ago, Westbrook has delivered productions such as the Warner Bros. movie. 2021 King Richard, the Facebook Watch Red Table Talk talk show and HBO Maxs Fresh Prince of Bel-Air meeting. He has also produced series for Disney +, Snapchat, Netflix and Hulu. The deal is the latest for the Staggs and Mayers company, which was reportedly recently close to a deal to acquire Faraway Road, the production company of Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz. They previously acquired studio Cocomelon Moonbug Entertainment in a deal valued at $ 3 billion and bought Reese Witherspoons Hello Sunshine in a deal valuing production company Big Little Lies at $ 900 million. Their buying frenzy reflects greater folly among companies trying to get into the streaming boom. Amazon is trying to buy MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion, pending regulatory approval. Last year, LeBron James and Maverick Carters SpringHill Co. secured a private equity investment valuing their entertainment business at $ 725 million. Staggs and Mayer have been active buyers since leaving Disney. Staggs was COO of entertainment giant Burbank until he left in 2016. Mayer, the architect of Disney + and several key acquisitions, left in 2020 for a short stint as head of app for TikTok social media. Both left the company after being replaced to succeed Bob Iger as Managing Director. But while the company has moved quickly to bring top producers together amid the surge in demand for content during the streaming wars and the pandemic, many in the entertainment industry are unsure how the duo will capitalize. from the disparate collection of brands. Separately from the Blackstone-backed business, Staggs and Mayer sponsored a special-purpose acquisition company that announced in February a merger with home fitness company Beachbody and exercise equipment maker Myx Fitness Holdings in the goal of competing with Peloton. Upcoming plans for Beverly Hills-based Westbrooks include the slave thriller Emancipation starring Will Smith, which was sold to Apple TV +. The company is also behind Bel-Air, a spectacular reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which is slated to air in February on Comcast Corp’s Peacock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2022-01-04/will-smith-jada-pinkett-smith-westbrook-sells-minority-stake-to-former-disney-execs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos