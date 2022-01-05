Entertainment
Betty White recorded ‘tribute’ to fans 10 days before her death | Entertainment
Betty White recorded a tribute to her fans just 10 days before her death at the age of 99.
The ‘Golden Girls’ legend had collaborated with producer Steve Boettcher – who was working on the pending special Betty White: A Celebration to mark what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17 – and she filmed a message for her fans on December 20, just a week and a half before his death on New Years Eve (12.31.21).
He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “On December 20th, she made a short little video for us… it was kind of a tribute to her fans who were going to be with her at the event. kind of thank you to her fans that she gave 10 days before her death. “
According to Steve, the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star looked amazing in the video and exclaimed how the five-time Emmy Award winner loved to be glamorous.
He shared, “She looked amazing, she loved being ‘glamorous’ as she calls it, in her hair, her makeup, she was just striking and beautiful. She was smiling and really she wanted to sincerely thank her fans, from the bottom of her heart, for all her support over the years. “
Steve also said that she “is just living her best life, and that’s what we want for Betty White before her sad death.”
Despite her passing, the documentary will still debut on what would have been her 100th birthday and show how happy and eternally optimistic she was.
Steve added, “I just think she was happy and eternally optimistic.
“You will see that in the film, which will be released on January 17th, that she has this incredible outlook on life and life and it rains throughout her career and her personal life. [She was] just the eternal optimist. “
Steve revealed that the film will show The Proposal star in his personal life and in more intimate quiet moments, while also starring contributors such as Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint. Eastwood, Carol Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel and Craig Ferguson.
