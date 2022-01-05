Hollywood’s Biggest Losers Revealed After Rebel Wilson’s Incredible Weight Loss Transformation





ACTRESS Rebel Wilson stunned fans with her slim new pic having lost five and a half stones. And the Bridesmaids star, 41, says she now wishes she had done it sooner. 4 Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson stunned the world after losing five and a half stones Credit: AFP or licensors 4 The actress, 41, opened up about how she wished she had done it earlier, here stunning in a tight dress in Australia Credit: Instagram Seeing the New Years Eve from her native Australia, she posed with her hand on her hip in a tight dress. Rebel went from 17 pounds to 11 pounds in two years, mostly by cutting out sugar and junk food. And unlike many of her celebrity colleagues, she says she has deviated from the latest fad diets in Tinseltown. She also says that she no longer eats now to deal with stress. Rebel has now kept her target weight below 12th place for a year and says she is healthier and happier than ever. Speaking about her drastic weight loss, she said: Now that I know I can do it, I sometimes feel sad that I didn’t do it sooner. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everyone’s course is different and it’s not a race or a competition. It’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for you. Her weight loss has been compared to that of British singer Adeles after the superstar transformed by losing around 7th. But Rebel admitted that she was concerned that a change in her appearance could cause her career to dry up, after she rose to prominence with big girl roles in light cinema, like Brynn in Bridesmaids in 2011 and Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect in 2012. Now she enjoys staying in shape by going to the gym and doing regular runs near her home in Sydney. And she added: The biggest lesson I’ve learned is how to deal with my emotional eating. Learn to manage my emotions and better manage my emotions. This is what really changed my life for the better. Eager to use her weight loss to inspire others, she said: It’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of yourself. 4 We show you other Hollywood stars who lost the most weight, including Adele who lost seven stones Credit: Instagram 4 Rebel Wilson wears cheerleader uniform, shows off 60-pound weight loss in incredible new video DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or [email protected]

