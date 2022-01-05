Entertainment
Carrie Underwood opens up about surprise appearance on Cobra Kai ‘
From Ali and Terry Silver to Kumiko and Chozen, Cobra Kai is no stranger to bringing back key characters from the Karate Kid universe, but it’s a superstar appearance with no history with the series or films that make people talk.
Carrie Underwood made an appearance in the ninth episode of the ongoing fourth season of the hit Netflix series.
It’s an appearance that, like Johnny staring at an oncoming crane kick, no one saw coming. In the sixth episode of the season, the Tournament Council meets to discuss how to spice up the competition and mentions a Grand Marshal or musical performance, foreshadowing the Grammy winner’s cameo.
Fast forward a few episodes and there, in the flesh, the winner of “American Idol” does her part to open the highly anticipated All Valley Karate Championship. We later learn that her husband is a dental patient from one of the board members.
I’m so honored to be here, she said after being introduced. I haven’t seen a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you know I love competition, and so do these wonderful young men and women. One thing I have learned is that everyone has their chance, their chance in the spotlight. Everyone has their time. This one is yours.
She then embarks on her version of The Moment of Truth, a track recorded by Survivor used in the original film Karate Kid.
The question on everyone’s mind, of course, is how exactly did Underwood end up on the show? Turns out she’s a huge fan.
I just started watching (“Cobra Kai”) on Netflix. Hmmm … that’s pretty awesome! she tweeted in August 2020.
Be careful what you tweet about ‘Cobra Kai’ if you’re a celebrity, as we’re recording it immediately and thinking about the possibilities, shows co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said Entertainment Weekly.
We knew we wanted this year All Valley to be, like, the greatest All Valley ever, and we joked that there was this kind of artist at Super Bowl halftime. , did he declare. The “Before He Cheats” singer happened to sing the song Sunday Night Football, so that made a lot of sense. We weren’t sure if that was going to come to pass, but she absolutely loved the series and it was a perfect match.
I grew up watching Daniel and Johnny, and I can’t believe I’m becoming a small part of the legacy that is The Karate Kid, Underwood said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. Once I discovered ‘Cobra Kai’a few years ago it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on set and singing such a classic song. I can’t wait to watch every new episode!
Underwood’s appearance didn’t just come as a surprise to viewers.
“We had all these extras there, hundreds of people, executive producer and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz told TVLine. No one knew Carrie Underwood was set to perform in front of this audience, so the reaction you see on screenisthe reaction. It was natural, it was like, ‘Damn, what’s going on here?’ “
Underwood actually has a connection to Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka: all three have appeared in How I Met Your Mother. Underwood was in one episode as the woman accompanying main character Ted, while Zabka appeared in multiple episodes in which he and Macchio starred in one, as part of a recurring storyline on the Barney’s interest in The Karate Kid.
