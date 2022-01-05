More contagious omicron variant records daily COVID cases in Alabama

Alabama broke its record for the daily number of COVID cases over the past week.

The current outbreak caused by the omicron variant has led to several days when the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID in the state. Even during the wave of the fall delta variant and the wave of recent winters, most of the reported cases in one day were around 5,000.

We are unfortunately not in a very good situation right now, state health official Dr Scott Harris said during a press briefing on Tuesday. The omicron variant that is becoming the dominant variant in this country is incredibly contagious. It’s much more contagious than the delta variant and is several times more contagious than anything we’ve seen before.

The state’s positivity rate is 38.5%, which means that out of 10 people tested for COVID right now, about 4 of them are positive. However, Harris said ADHD has no way of knowing the results of home antigen testing, so he expects the state to under-count the true total number of cases.

Early UK data suggests that although the omicron variant is more contagious, it is less likely to lead to hospitalization. Harris acknowledged the study, but said Alabama is currently experiencing spikes in hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there were more than 1,100 people hospitalized for COVID, including 34 pediatric cases. At the start of last month, the state had around 300 hospitalized COVID patients.

Harris said those numbers are generally very manageable, but with hospital staff shortages and additional complications brought on by the flu season and the contagiousness of the omicron variant, hospitals still face challenges.

It’s spreading like wildfire, Harris said. It will likely infect everyone in this state at some point, or most of them, so we really need people to do the most important thing they can do to protect themselves.

As some states approach 90% of their population having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, just over half of Alabama’s population has been vaccinated.

Harris urged people to get vaccinated and warned of a strong link between the virus and the flu.

Even now, it’s a disease that’s probably at least ten times more deadly than the flu, he said.

On Monday alone, 41 people died in Alabama from COVID. In 2021, 9,310 Alabamians have died from COVID, and 16,496 have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

were all tired of it. No one wants to keep talking about COVID. Granted, no one in this building ever wants to hear that word again, but was not out of the woods, Harris said.

Another issue he addressed was the available treatment or lack of treatment for COVID in the state.

There just isn’t enough for everyone, he says.

In the United States, the most widely available COVID treatments are three types of monoclonal antibodies and two prescription pills. The US Department of Health and Human Services distributes these treatments to every state, and Harris said the demand in Alabama is far greater than the number of treatments the state receives.

Alabama receives 500 to 600 doses of the Pfizers Paxlovid pill every few weeks, and these will be distributed by Walmart.

The state is also expected to receive 420 doses of the most effective monoclonal antibody treatment against the omicron variant next week. Harris said the treatment is a GSK monoclonal antibody called Sotrovimab.

Our recommendation is that you should use Sotrovimab if you can get it, but as we have said on several occasions with many different aspects of this response, it is very rare, he said. We don’t have many. Were on an allowance like all other states.

With the number of daily cases increasing in a way Alabama has never seen before, Harris said Alabamians should protect themselves and others in any way they can, including following CDC guidelines.

Last week, the CDC updated its COVID quarantine policy, shortening the isolation period to five days instead of 10 for people who are asymptomatic or those whose symptoms resolve.

This update does not apply to schools, health facilities or other gathering places.

ADHD Regional Health Officer Dr Karen Landers said ADPH has received several calls from schools on the subject, but the current school guidelines have not been changed.

We were certainly not trying to fall behind on this, but we want more clarification and we want to do everything we can to protect our children, protect our education system and keep our children in school.

COVID vaccines and COVID tests continue to be available daily every state county health department.

Hadley Hitson covers the rural south for Montgomery Advertiser and Report for America. She can be reached at [email protected]