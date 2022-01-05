Lawsuit accusing Nirvana of sexually exploitative images dismissed





A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man who said he was sexually exploited by grunge rock group Nirvana when the group used a photo of him as a baby, naked and drifting in a swimming pool, for the cover of his flagship album. It does not matter. In his complaint, the man, Spencer Elden, 30, accused Nirvana of engaging in child pornography when he used a photo of himself as the cover art for Nevermind, the Seattle band’s groundbreaking 1991 album which helped define Generation X and propelled the group internationally. notoriety. The lawsuit was dismissed after a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said lawyers for Mr. Eldens missed a deadline to respond to a dismissal motion brought by Nirvana’s attorneys. Judge Fernando M. Olguin said lawyers for Eldens have until Jan. 13 to file a second amended complaint to address alleged flaws in the defendants’ motion to dismiss.

Robert Y. Lewis, one of Mr Eldens’ attorneys, said they would file the complaint well before the deadline. He said the missed deadline was the result of confusion over the time they had to respond to the motion to dismiss. We are confident that our amended complaint will survive an expected motion to dismiss, Lewis said. The lawsuit was filed in August against the estate of Kurt Cobain; the former musicians of the group, David Grohl and Krist Novoselic; and Mr. Cobains’ widow, Courtney Love, among others. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to the comments messages on Tuesday. In their motion to dismiss, Nirvana’s attorneys said Mr. Eldens’ trial missed the statute of limitations for filing a complaint alleging a violation of federal child pornography criminal laws. But they also denied that the photo, one of the most famous photographs of all time, is an example of child pornography. Eldens claims the photograph on the Nevermind album cover is child pornography, at first glance it’s not serious, they wrote. A brief review of the photograph, or Eldens ‘own conduct (not to mention the presence of photographs in the homes of millions of Americans who, according to Eldens’ theory, are guilty of criminal possession of child pornography), clearly shows it.

Instead, they said, the photograph evokes themes of greed, innocence, and the cherub motif in Western art. Mr Elden was 4 months old when photographed in 1991 by family friend Kirk Weddle at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena, California. Mr. Elden’s photo was chosen from dozens of baby photos Mr. Weddle photographed for the album cover, which Mr. Cobain, the frontman of the group, was considering showing a baby underwater. Mr Weddle paid Mr Eldens’ parents $ 200 for the photo, which was later edited to show the baby chasing a dollar, hanging from a hook. In the decades that followed, Mr. Elden appeared to celebrate his role in the classic cover, recreating the moment for the albums. 10th, 17th, 20th and 25 birthdays, but not bare. But in the lawsuit, Mr Elden said he suffered permanent harm as a result of his association with the album, including emotional distress and a lifetime loss of his ability to generate income.

The lawsuit did not provide details of the losses, but said Nirvana, the album’s producers and others had all profited from album sales at the expense of Mr. Eldens’ privacy. Nirvana’s attorneys said Mr. Elden used the photo’s notoriety to flirt with women and benefited financially from the album cover. They described the various times he re-enacted the photograph for a fee, his public appearances parodying the cover and the album copies he signed, which were then sold on eBay. They wrote: Elden spent three decades enjoying his fame as the self-proclaimed baby Nirvana.

