Jurassic Quest returns to Minot | News, Sports, Jobs

North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit returns to Minot. Jurassic Quest will bring over 100 photorealistic dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and dinosaur shows to the North Dakota State Fairgrounds from March 25-27. Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to be relaunched since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The event will include interactive scientific and artistic activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the little explorers, inflatable houses and inflatable attractions, photo ops, etc. Families can travel through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinosaurs that ruled the earth, and “deep dive” in the “Ancient oceans” exhibition to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size 50-foot-long megalodon. The dinosaurs are displayed in lifelike scenes, some of which move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in conjunction with leading paleontologists to ensure that every dinosaur is painstakingly reproduced down to the smallest detail. Tickets start at $ 19 at www.jurassicquest.com or onsite, and include a 100% ticket guarantee for a full refund in the event of cancellation or postponement of the show. General admission tickets include access to dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts, and dinosaur shows. Some rides and activities require activity tickets, available on-site, or customers can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket. Souvenir photographs and animal art tattoos are available for a fee. Admission is free for children under 2 years old. The hours of the event are Friday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday March 26, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday March 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jurassic Quest has implemented improved cleaning procedures throughout the event and follows local government and venue restrictions. The latest news today and more in your inbox

