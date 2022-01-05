‘Harry Potter’ actor James Phelps broke director’s rib during filming

Angels: Actor James Phelps, who starred as Fred Weasley in the hit fantasy films “Harry Potter” alongside his twin brother Oliver as George, injured Mike Newell during a fight while filming the movie. fourth film in the series.

The 79-year-old filmmaker recalls: “We were doing the scene when Fred and George were turned down to participate in the Triwizard Tournament.

“We had these wigs and beards on what looked like old men, and Mike said, ‘OK, I think you’re going to be really bored with each other, I think you should fight over that. “

Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad

Speaking on the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” special, which celebrated the release of the first film based on the bestselling books by acclaimed author JK Rowling, Newell explained that he stepped in to encourage boys to fight, which left him in agony, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “These two were kind of having fun and I said, no come on boys, this is a fight.” .

“I remember grabbing it by the waist and trying to throw it away and so on and cracking a few ribs. I was in agony from that point on, but of course the wonderful thing was that I had completely laughed at myself and everyone felt so much better for it.