Why Rich Men Like Jeff Bezos Fight For Hollywood Bodies

In the old days, middle-aged tycoons could also have their money and eat cakes.

But as recent photos of a very addicted Jeff Bezos attest water on his mega-yacht with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, the era of the paunchy playboy is over.

In viral snaps, the 57-year-old billionaire is shirtless, revealing toned abs, sculpted arms and a muscular chest. The nerdy Amazon mogul of yesteryear seems to have made plenty of protein shakes and personal training.

New York-based trainer Annette Lang said Bezos isn’t the only fat cat looking pretty slim these days. The richest men in the world are aging and are therefore more health conscious. This, in tandem with a growing cultural emphasis on personal care, spawned the era of the chamois tycoon.

Amazon billionaire founder Jeff Bezos with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on a mega-yacht while celebrating the holiday season in St. Barts. SplashNews.com

Successful people are disciplined, Lang said. Being in good shape embodies discipline and dedication.

Meet five industry titans who run the boardroom and crush it at the gym.

An investor and a fighter

Real estate mogul Keith Rubenstein, 57, is skipping rope, lifting weights and learning boxing. He trains seven days a week for at least an hour. Courtesy of Keith Rubenstein

Keith Rubenstein, 57 and a partner at real estate investment firm Somerset Partners, has been training almost every day since he was 27. But, in 2000, he started boxing and took his fitness to the next level.

I jump rope, sometimes for an hour, ghost boxing and hit a heavy bag for three or four rounds, said Rubenstein, who is 5ft 10in and weighs 167 pounds. I have never been in better shape and the feeling I get after a good workout is second to none.

The West Chelsea resident trains seven days a week for at least an hour. In addition to boxing, he regularly lifts weights and can bench press up to 250 pounds. But it’s the ring that really fascinates him. In 2017, he and his notoriously tough boxing trainer Eric Kelly opened SouthBox, a South Bronx gym for those looking to kick some punches. Many clients are portly businessmen who aspire to reach Rubenstein’s 32-inch waist.

They come here plump and limp, and my job is to tighten them up, Kelly said. They’re used to people kissing them, but I’m the boss here and pushing them to the limit.

He added: The pool boy for their house is wearing size 30 pants. What do you think their wives are going to do with that pool boy? This is a common situation.

The buff beauty tycoon

Peter Thomas Roth, who runs a popular eponymous skincare brand, dedicated himself to training at the age of 40. Above, the beauty mogul, now in his 50s, at the gym in Bal Harbor, Fla. Jeffery Salter

For Peter Thomas Roth, who owns a hugely popular eponymous skincare brand, that all changed when he turned 40.

A big gene kicked in when I turned 40, said the beauty mogul, now in his mid-fifties. “I inflated to 225 pounds, up from 175 pounds. I felt huge.

He worked hard to slim down to 180 and keep it off. Whether he’s in his Upper East Side or Miami apartments or his Southampton home, Roth is dedicated to an exercise routine that includes rowing, stationary cycling and free weights several days a week.

He has also radically changed his diet. He is now avoiding bread and pasta in favor of lean seafood and vegetables. Tequila is just an occasional treat.

The effort is well worth it, Roth said. I feel amazing.

The hard rider

Top divorce lawyer Ken Jewell, 57, rides a bike and walks to stay in shape. Courtesy of Ken Jewell

Divorce lawyer Ken Jewell is a fierce crusader for his clients, he portrayed Libbie Mugrabi in her High-level split with billionaire art scion David Mugrabi but the sedentary nature of his work has sometimes caused him to gain weight.

“The pounds can go up if I don’t make an effort to keep them off,” said the 57-year-old.

These days, he maintains his 6-foot-8, 240-pound frame with regular bike rides from his Upper West Side apartment to the George Washington Bridge and back.

I do 13 miles in 50 minutes and also try to go back and forth to my office which is two miles each way, he said.

While a previous generation of prosecutors might have forsaken such active pursuits in favor of martini lunches and steak dinners, Jewell said keeping fit is part of his job.

“My clients are very high profile and expect me to look a certain way and be healthy,” he said. “They also care about their health. ”

The beach body

Michael Schwab, 45, does 45 minutes of cardio on a VersaClimber machine almost every day. He founded a real estate investment company called Big Sky Wave Developments. Courtesy of Michael Schwab

In his twenties, Michael Schwab, the son of famous investor Charles Robert Schwab, tipped the scales at 190. But these days, the 45-year-old founder of real estate investment firm Big Sky Wave Developments weighs in. 172 pounds with six enviable. -pack abs. Almost every day, he does 45 minutes of cardio on a VersaClimber machine, as well as push-ups, squats, and free weights.

He crowns his intense workouts with an ice plunge in the 41-degree pool at his Malibu, Calif., Home, which helps him recover. He also recently started riding a trendy foil board, basically a surfboard with a hydrofoil attached to it that lifts the rider in the air.

The training helped me lose weight and gave me confidence, Schwab said. It also helped me develop professionally.

The early riser

Real estate agent Chad Carroll, 37, gets up early every day to exercise, which often includes show jumps, pull-ups and weightlifting. Courtesy of Chad Carroll

Early in his career, real estate agent Chad Carroll prioritized his professional life over time spent in the gym.

“I was working 24/7 and not spending the time and energy on fitness,” said the former Million Dollar Listing Miami star and one of Douglas Elliman’s most profitable agents. But, in recent years, the 37-year-old has started to work as hard as he works.

Every day, he gets up between 5 and 6 a.m. to exercise. Often times that means meeting her trainer at Equinox for an intense session that includes show jumps, pull-ups, weightlifting, and pushing a 200-pound sled across the room.

I strive to be in good shape and stay mentally clear, ”said Carroll, who is based in Miami. “Exercise helps me be better at work.