“Peacemaker” review: John Cena and James Gunn go wild in silly “The Suicide Squad” spin-off





In what looks like a very wonderful maneuver, Gunn planted the seeds of the show in the movie “Squad” released in August, moving Cena’s expert weapons assassin from a set to center stage, surrounded by new characters. and some bizarre science fiction. -style threatens mankind, albeit at a very slow pace.

Cena’s bulky physique belies how comfortable he is at playing the clown, and “Peacemaker” allows him and Gunn to indulge him in the most R way possible with some precious little supervision. adult.

Having as much fun as they seem is, alas, another matter. Even for comic book geeks, the crush on flashing jokes and shy references to the more respectable quadrants of the DC Universe starts to seem overkill, reducing the project’s appeal. Likewise, while some of these insider moments are clever, they’re often just juvenile.

Granted, that general attitude worked for “Deadpool,” and while the pull is limited to a sectarian contingent, it’s probably good enough for a streaming service looking to build loyalty (like CNN, HBO Max is a unit of WarnerMedia ). Even so, “Peacemaker” feels a bit too committed to playing in the small ball area of ​​the superhero genre.

After his near-death experience in the film, Cena’s Peacekeeper is returned to the care of an elite team, accused of committing assassinations to ward off an existential peril that essentially lurks in plain sight. The team includes another new arrival (“Orange is the New Black’s” Danielle Brooks) carrying her own secret, an intense leader (Chukwudi Iwuji) and her second in command (Jennifer Holland), who Peacemaker continues to clumsily flirt with despite her declared lack of interest. The Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), another costume-clad assassin who admires Peacemaker and is even more shameless psychotic, adds to the silliness. Eventually the various strands begin to merge, but Gunn – who wrote all eight episodes and directed several – seems much more in love with the overall atmosphere than with the advancement of the story, indulging in twists and turns and musical flourishes along the way. This includes a dark subplot involving Peacemaker’s father (Robert Patrick), a white supremacist whose story is bleak even by show standards. At eight episodes, “Peacemaker” represents both a fairly windy frenzy and an illustration of the excesses that streaming allows as an incentive to attract top talent. While there hasn’t been much of a theatrical market for a dedicated spin-off, on HBO Max – already the home of DC series like “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” – it’s more ammo to build loyalty. die-hard fans, and creatively. , all bets are raised. By this measure, “Peacemaker” is not exactly lacking, at least for those who are predisposed to adhere to it. But even taking that into account, and Gunn’s canon approach to comedy, she doesn’t quite find her target either. “Peacemaker” premieres January 13 on HBO Max with its first three episodes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/04/entertainment/peacemaker-review/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

