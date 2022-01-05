Exclusive news and research on the wine, spirits and beer sector





Interview: John Wardley of Treasury Americas on the growth of 19 crimes January 4, 2022 19 Crimes has been a key growth engine in recent years for Treasury Wine Estates Americas, with the brand roughly quadrupling in size from 2016 to 2020 to 2.2 million cases and recording another double-digit increase in 2021. The brand, which was originally launched with an Australian bottling portfolio, has grown in recent years with California offerings Snoop Cali Red and Cali Ros in partnership with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg. TWE and Snoop struck a deal last month to expand their partnership globally, with plans calling for the launch of new wines and entry into international markets. In the final days of 2021, SND editor-in-chief Daniel Marsteller sat down with TWE Americas President of Marketing John Wardley to get the latest news on the burgeoning brand. SND:What kind of percentage growth has 19 Crimes experienced in the United States for 2021? Wardley:In fact, 19 Crimes is growing in double digits, up 22% from the previous year to be exact, and we expect consistent growth for 19 Crimes going forward, driven by new wines released. in our Modern level. SND:Do you see new consumers entering the 19 Crimes brand through the partnership with Snoop and Cali Wines? Are they different consumer groups than those who have promoted 19 crimes in the past? Wardley:This point is actually one of the most exciting aspects of our partnership with Snoop. Not only did 19 Crimes see 70% new consumers in the brand with Snoop Cali Red, but 27% of consumers are new to wine No other wine brand is attracting new consumers to the category at this rate. With the introduction of Snoop wines, we are attracting younger consumers and seeing more diversity within our consumer base. SND:Which US markets generate the best growth for 19 Crimes? Wardley:We are seeing the strongest growth in key markets like California, Florida and Texas. We have found that retailers that display 19 Crimes Modern and 19 Crimes Proclamation levels together see double-digit sales growth. SND:How does 19 Crimes position itself in terms of sourcing in the United States, given all of the recent challenges in global supply chains? Wardley:The good news here is that despite the challenges we’ve all faced, 19 Crimes has still managed to grow year on year. Introducing the Cali Tier with Snoop means we haven’t relied on the Proclamation Tier for growth, and we’re looking at more innovations to come. SND:Can you provide some insight into the types of innovations that 19 Crimes and Snoop may pursue going forward? Wines from other world origins, for example? Wardley:The sky is the limit here. Snoop has been the best partner and has some great ideas that we are working on together. All we can say is that Cali Red and Cali Ros are just the start. Beyond the Cali level, we’re looking at our portfolio of product innovations that will continue to be fueled by disruptive partnerships, just like the one we have with Snoop. Watch this place! Subscribe to the Shanken News Dailys email newsletter, delivered to your inbox each morning.

Tagged: 19 Crimes, Snoop Cali, Treasury Wine Estates Americas Get a first look at 2020 data and 2021 projections for the wine and spirits industries. Order your 2021 impact database reports. Click here.

