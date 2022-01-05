ITV Anne: Bobby Schofield’s Actor Father You May Recognize From The Bill and Coronation Street





ITV’s long-awaited drama, Anne, tells the story of the death of Anne Williams’ 15-year-old son in the Hillsborough disaster and his campaign for justice that followed. The deeply moving miniseries deals with the aftermath of the Hillsborough tragedy in which 97 Liverpool fans died when they attended the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1988. The drama, which began on Sunday January 2, unfolds over four nights and sees award-winning actress Maxine Peake play the heroic and courageous Anne. READ MORE: Rylan Clark reveals incredible body transformation with ripped six-pack as he poses topless Anne has refused to accept the coroner’s original verdict of accidental death and the drama portrays her efforts over decades to get answers for her son and the death of the Liverpool fan. Anne died in 2013, but only three years later, in 2016, an investigation finally concluded that 96 victims had been unlawfully killed, followed by 97th victim Andrew Devine in 2021, who suffered injuries for 32 years. The mini-series, which was produced by the creators of Course of action, has assembled a stellar cast that includes Stephen Walters as Anne’s husband Steve Williams. Anne’s other children, Sara and Michael, are represented by Lily Shepherd and Bobby Schofield. London has it all – the best nightlife, food, drink, events, markets, everything! But how do you keep the upper hand? Our weekly What’s On, Sortir newsletter explains how. You will receive a fully curated newsletter each week with the most exciting Stories, Reviews, Insights and more, including original content. And the best? It’s completely FREE. All you have to do is sign up for Sortir here. Bobby Schofield, 28, was born in Kirkby and most recently known for his role in the British historical fiction series, Knight’s fall. Bobby’s father, Andrew Schofield, is a well-known actor who has appeared in some of the UK’s biggest dramas and televised plays. In 1983 he appeared in the original production of the musical Willy Russells Blood brothers which has continued to be staged across the world over the decades. Andrew also played a role in Alan Bleasdale’s Grenade series in 1984. Scully. The 63-year-old actor also appeared on Coronation Street as a yellow and green haired punk rocker as Norman Mannion from 1979 to 1980. Andrew also appeared as a character called Jago in an episode of The law project titled Snowblind in 1994. The third and fourth episodes of Anne air on ITV Tuesday (January 4) and Wednesday (January 5) at 9 p.m. ET. Do you have a story you think we should cover? If so, please email [email protected] Want more MyLondon? Sign up for our daily newsletters for all the latest and greatest from London here.

