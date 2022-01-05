Golden Globes red carpet, live hearing canceled





The 79th Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner, but this year’s ceremony, which honors the best in film and television, will be quite different. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, said on Tuesday it was taking additional security measures to protect those attending the Sunday ceremony from the latest wave of COVID. For starters, the HFPA eliminated the glitzy and popular red carpet. The HFPA also holds the ceremony without an audience and requires all participants to provide proof of vaccination and booster shots, as well as the results of a negative PCR test performed within 48 hours of the ceremony. All participants are also required to wear face masks and practice social distancing at all times inside the ballroom. The changes are just the latest to rock the 2022 Golden Globes. In May, the HFPA agreed toadopt changesin the face of criticisms of diversity and ethics that have arisen after aHistory of the Los Angeles Timesshed light on how the HFPA did not have black members, as well as how the association had a close relationship with movie studios that could affect the nomination process. Over the past eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its statutes, implementing sweeping top-to-bottom changes that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion. , governance, membership and more, the HFPA said last month in a statement that announced this year’s nominations. Recently, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time voters at the Golden Globes, “the statement added. In May, NBC announced that the network would not air the Golden Globes telecast this year. So far, no broadcast partner has been announced for Sunday’s ceremony. This year’s nominees include Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”), Will Smith, ( King Richard “), Ben Affleck (” The Tender Bar), Jennifer Aniston, (The Morning Show), Jean Smart (Hacks), Issa Rae (Insecure), Billy Porter (“Pose”), Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game ), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and more.

