Christian actor turned down $ 10 million salary over movie content





One of Hollywood’s best actors of the past three decades once turned down a $ 10 million offer for a movie because its content conflicted with his Christian faith, his co-star said. Chris Tucker and Ice Cube teamed up for the 1995 R-rated movie Friday, which grossed $ 27 million and told the story of two cannabis-smoking friends trying to survive in the city. Tucker, however, was not interested in filming a sequel, Ice Cube said last week. “We were prepared to pay Chris Tucker $ 10-12 million to make Next Friday, but he refused us for religious reasons, “Ice Cube tweeted on Dec. 29.” He no longer wanted to swear or smoke weed in front of the camera. “ We were prepared to pay Chris Tucker $ 10-12 million to do it next Friday, but he turned us down on religious grounds. He no longer wanted to swear or smoke weed in front of the camera. https://t.co/1pfo1FHWzp Ice cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021 Tucker, one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors and comedians of the 90s, went on to star with Jackie Chan in the Peak hour films, which were rated PG-13. A Christian, said Tucker All Urban Central last year as the theme of marijuana Friday was indeed a major concern. “One of the reasons I didn’t do the second [was] because of the weed, “he said.” Because I said, “Man, this movie has become a freak. … I don’t want everybody to smoke weed. It was probably good for me [to turn it down] because it got me moving forward, you know, to the next phase and the next movies. But that was one of the reasons. I said I didn’t want to … make everybody smoke weed. “ Tucker said Ice Cube was surprised. “Cube asked me to come back, I think it was 96 or 97, he said, ‘Chris, we want to do another Friday. ‘ And I was just like, ‘No I don’t wanna do another one Friday. ‘ What did he say? Are you sure? ‘… He couldn’t believe it. “ Today, Tucker is playing a clean comedy. “I was never a scorching scorching hottie, but I didn’t think about what I was saying because I was young,” he said. Straight.com in 2014, referencing his films from the 1990s. “Being a Christian helps me in comedy. I have to talk about other things. Normally most comics are about easy things, maybe swearing or saying something scorching. I have to dig deeper to find something that’s still funny and not scorching. It’s harder. I like the challenge. “ Photo courtesy of: Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff Michael Foust has covered the intersection of faith and current affairs for 20 years. His stories have been published in Baptist Press, Christianity today, The Christian Post, the Sheet-Chronicle, the Toronto Star and the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

