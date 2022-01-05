John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor and other celebrities who recently tested positive for Covid-19

Amid the ongoing Omicron panic, the number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 has skyrocketed. Mumbai has been severely affected by the increase in Omicron cases due to concern about a third wave of Covid-19. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, with over 40,000 active cases. Overall, a 21 percent increase has been documented in India.

Many TV personalities, Bollywood actors and film producers have also tested positive in recent times; here is a list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19:

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham took to Instagram stories to let fans know he had caught the disease. The “Satyaev Jayate 2” actor said he met a guy who later revealed he tested positive for Covid-19. Abraham then tested positive for Covid-19. Priya Runchal, his wife, also tested positive for Convid-19.

Mrinal Thakur

The virus was also contracted by the actress who appeared in “Kumkum Bhagya” and has since entered the film industry. The actress was promoting her upcoming movie “Jersey” starring Shahid Kapoor. She had also promoted her project by visiting the sets of “The Kapil Sharma Show” and “Bigg Boss 15”. She had posted stories about minor symptoms and quarantine on her Instagram account.

Ekta Kapoor

After John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday January 3. She took to social media to announce that despite taking precautions, she had caught the virus, and she asked everyone who contacted her to be tested as well.

Nakuul Mehta

TV actor Mehta informed his family and supporters that he had been infected with the disease. Additionally, he revealed to his fans how he spent his quarantine period. Mehta was in good spirits and fought off the infection by reading books, eating nutritious homemade meals, and watching her favorite movies and shows. Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh and 11-month-old Sufi tested positive on Monday, January 3.

Nora Fathi

Actress Nora Fatehi recently tested positive for the virus. The statement released by the publicist Nora Fatehi reads: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as a spokesperson, would like to inform that Nora Fatehi tested positive for Covid on December 28th. Following protocols, Nora was quarantined under the doctor’s supervision. observation since then and has cooperated with BMC for safety and regulation. “

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for Covid-19 during the first week of December. The actress’ Covid-19 report was first confirmed by the BMC. She was also accused of violating Covid-19 standards by the BMC. The actress has now tested negative for Covid-19.

Amrita Arora

Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister of Malaika Arora, actress Amrita Arora has also tested positive for Covid-19. Similar to Kareena, the BMC alleged that Amrita Arora also violated covid standards by attending multiple parties.

Arjun Kapoor

Actress Malaika Arora and Bollywood actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also recently tested positive for Covid-19. The actor’s building has been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following Covid-19 protocols.

Anshula Kapoor

Along with Arjun Kapoor, the actor’s younger brother, Anshula Kapoor, also contracted the virus. She is also currently recovering from the virus.

Arjun Bijlani

India’s Got Talent host and actor Arjun Bijlani is also in quarantine because he tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram post, TV actor Arjun Bijlani revealed he tested positive for Covid-19. The 39-year-old actor went on to say he was exhibiting moderate symptoms and is currently in quarantine. In the post, Bijlani shared a video of himself where he can be seen slowly turning around, and the song “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu” is playing in the background.

Prem Chopra

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to a hospital on Monday January 3 after testing positive for Covid-19. According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the 86-year-old actor, along with his wife, have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. They both received the cocktail of monoclonal antibodies and are recovering well. “I hope he will be released in a day or two. At the age of 86 (he) is reacting quite well,” Parkar said in a statement.

Dhrashti Dhami

TV actress Drashti Dhami said on Tuesday January 4 that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home quarantine. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share news of her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans and supporters.

Vishwak Sen

Tollywood star Vishwak Sen, despite his vaccination, has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to let his fans know he’s isolated himself and is following protocols. The actor expressed his concern about the way the virus is spreading like wildfire in a statement, advising everyone to wear masks and to be safe.

Ranvir Shorey

Returning from vacation in Goa, actor Ranvir Shorey tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had shared, “My son Haroon and I were on vacation in #Goa, and during routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he was found to be #Covid positive. two completely asymptomatic and immediately quarantined until further examination. The wave is real. We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and we are also testing, although I am vaccinated. “Now Ranvir Shorey and her son both tested negative for the virus.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Along with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have also tested positive for Covid-19. On her Instagram story today, Rhea Kapoor wrote: “Yes, I am positive for covid despite being very careful. But that is the nature of the pandemic.”

Shanaya Kapoor

Actress Shanaya Kapoor has also tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed on her Instagram stories. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after attending a meal at Karan Johar’s. “I tested positive for Covid-19. To this day, I have mild symptoms, but I feel good and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, but when retested as a precaution, the results turned positive. I follow the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, I ask you to get tested. Stay safe everyone, ”she wrote.