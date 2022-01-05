Connect with us

Entertainment

John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor and other celebrities who recently tested positive for Covid-19

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


Amid the ongoing Omicron panic, the number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 has skyrocketed. Mumbai has been severely affected by the increase in Omicron cases due to concern about a third wave of Covid-19. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, with over 40,000 active cases. Overall, a 21 percent increase has been documented in India.

Many TV personalities, Bollywood actors and film producers have also tested positive in recent times; here is a list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19:

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham took to Instagram stories to let fans know he had caught the disease. The “Satyaev Jayate 2” actor said he met a guy who later revealed he tested positive for Covid-19. Abraham then tested positive for Covid-19. Priya Runchal, his wife, also tested positive for Convid-19.

Mrinal Thakur

The virus was also contracted by the actress who appeared in “Kumkum Bhagya” and has since entered the film industry. The actress was promoting her upcoming movie “Jersey” starring Shahid Kapoor. She had also promoted her project by visiting the sets of “The Kapil Sharma Show” and “Bigg Boss 15”. She had posted stories about minor symptoms and quarantine on her Instagram account.

Ekta Kapoor

After John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday January 3. She took to social media to announce that despite taking precautions, she had caught the virus, and she asked everyone who contacted her to be tested as well.

Nakuul Mehta

TV actor Mehta informed his family and supporters that he had been infected with the disease. Additionally, he revealed to his fans how he spent his quarantine period. Mehta was in good spirits and fought off the infection by reading books, eating nutritious homemade meals, and watching her favorite movies and shows. Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh and 11-month-old Sufi tested positive on Monday, January 3.

Nora Fathi

Actress Nora Fatehi recently tested positive for the virus. The statement released by the publicist Nora Fatehi reads: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as a spokesperson, would like to inform that Nora Fatehi tested positive for Covid on December 28th. Following protocols, Nora was quarantined under the doctor’s supervision. observation since then and has cooperated with BMC for safety and regulation. “

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for Covid-19 during the first week of December. The actress’ Covid-19 report was first confirmed by the BMC. She was also accused of violating Covid-19 standards by the BMC. The actress has now tested negative for Covid-19.

Amrita Arora

Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister of Malaika Arora, actress Amrita Arora has also tested positive for Covid-19. Similar to Kareena, the BMC alleged that Amrita Arora also violated covid standards by attending multiple parties.

Arjun Kapoor

Actress Malaika Arora and Bollywood actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also recently tested positive for Covid-19. The actor’s building has been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following Covid-19 protocols.

Anshula Kapoor

Along with Arjun Kapoor, the actor’s younger brother, Anshula Kapoor, also contracted the virus. She is also currently recovering from the virus.

Arjun Bijlani

India’s Got Talent host and actor Arjun Bijlani is also in quarantine because he tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram post, TV actor Arjun Bijlani revealed he tested positive for Covid-19. The 39-year-old actor went on to say he was exhibiting moderate symptoms and is currently in quarantine. In the post, Bijlani shared a video of himself where he can be seen slowly turning around, and the song “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu” is playing in the background.

Prem Chopra

A photo of Prem Chopra.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to a hospital on Monday January 3 after testing positive for Covid-19. According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the 86-year-old actor, along with his wife, have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. They both received the cocktail of monoclonal antibodies and are recovering well. “I hope he will be released in a day or two. At the age of 86 (he) is reacting quite well,” Parkar said in a statement.

Dhrashti Dhami

TV actress Drashti Dhami said on Tuesday January 4 that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home quarantine. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share news of her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans and supporters.

Vishwak Sen

Tollywood star Vishwak Sen, despite his vaccination, has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to let his fans know he’s isolated himself and is following protocols. The actor expressed his concern about the way the virus is spreading like wildfire in a statement, advising everyone to wear masks and to be safe.

Ranvir Shorey

Returning from vacation in Goa, actor Ranvir Shorey tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had shared, “My son Haroon and I were on vacation in #Goa, and during routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he was found to be #Covid positive. two completely asymptomatic and immediately quarantined until further examination. The wave is real. We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and we are also testing, although I am vaccinated. “Now Ranvir Shorey and her son both tested negative for the virus.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Along with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have also tested positive for Covid-19. On her Instagram story today, Rhea Kapoor wrote: “Yes, I am positive for covid despite being very careful. But that is the nature of the pandemic.”

Shanaya Kapoor

Actress Shanaya Kapoor has also tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed on her Instagram stories. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after attending a meal at Karan Johar’s. “I tested positive for Covid-19. To this day, I have mild symptoms, but I feel good and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, but when retested as a precaution, the results turned positive. I follow the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, I ask you to get tested. Stay safe everyone, ”she wrote.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-bollywood-celebrities-with-covid/408204

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: