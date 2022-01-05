Start 2022 with the best Hollywood box office hits of a century ago | Food and fun

WILTON It’s a 100-year-old film series in the making!

Starting in January, the Town Hall Theater will reset the clock and celebrate the best box office hits of 1922, as the movie industry was just starting to take off.

The program includes now classic blockbusters such as Rudolph Valentino’s bullfighting drama “Blood and Sand” (1922); Marion Davies in the medieval romance “When Chivalry Was in Bloom” (1922); and the highest grossing film of the year, “Robin Hood” (1922) starring Douglas Fairbanks Sr.

First, Harold Lloyd’s thunderous comedy “Grandma’s Boy” (1922), which premieres Sunday January 9 at 2:00 pm at the Town Hall Theater, 40 Main St., Wilton.

Live music will be provided by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $ 10.00 per person to help cover expenses.

The following shows will include the five highest-grossing titles of 1922, each shown on the big screen with live music, along with century-old oddities, short films, cartoons, and more.

“Bringing these films back to the big screen is a great way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of fantastic films,” said Rapsis, the silent film accompanist who will create live music for all screenings.

“These are films that set the standard for Hollywood, and still retain their power to entertain, especially when screened in a theater with live music and audiences,” said Rapsis. “Grandma’s Boy”, the first feature film in the series, tells the story of a cowardly young man (Harold Lloyd) who seeks the courage to fight a menacing vagrant who terrorizes his small hometown. The audience loved “Grandma’s Boy”. The film grossed $ 1.1 million, making it the 4th highest grossing film of the year and the most popular comedy of the year.

Back then, a blockbuster feature film typically fetched $ 100,000. The image helped make Lloyd a major star for the rest of the silent movie era and prompted rival comedians Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton to direct feature films as well. In the revival, ‘Grandma’s Boy’ continues to thrill moviegoers and is a great introduction to the magic of silent film. It also offers a window into American small town life as it was experienced a century ago. The January 9 screening will feature a special 100th anniversary cake that will be enjoyed by moviegoers on a first come, first served basis. Upcoming Town Hall 100th Anniversary Series programs include: Sunday 23 January 2022 at 2 p.m.: ‘North NanookThe documentary Breakthrough 1922 tells the story of an Inuit hunter struggling to survive in the Canadian Far North. Sunday February 6, 2022 at 2 p.m .: Rudolph Valentino in ‘Blood and sandThe film’s “Latin Lover” in his first leading role, as a sexy bullfighter in this 1922 romantic thriller. Sunday February 20, 2022 at 2 p.m.: ‘When chivalry was in bloom‘Marion Davies goes medieval in this epic, big-budget 1922 costume photo that put her on the map as a big Hollywood star. Sunday March 13, 2022 at 2 p.m .: Norma Talmadge in ‘Smiling through‘In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, a 1922 romantic drama set on the Emerald Isle. Sunday March 27, 2022 at 2 p.m .: Douglas Fairbanks in ‘Robin Hood‘Celebrate the 100th anniversary of this successful adaptation. Massive sets, great action and leading Doug Fairbanks made it the highest grossing film of 1922! Sunday April 10, 2022 at 2 p.m .: Double feature film Chaney / Houdini. In ‘Flesh and blood‘(1922), escaped convict Lon Chaney hides in Chinatown and plots his revenge. In ‘The man from beyond‘(1922) the illusionist Harry Houdini plays an arctic adventurer frozen for 100 years! Sunday April 24, 2022 at 2 p.m .: Emil Jannings in ‘Othello‘The Bard’s immortal tragedy brought to screen in this first German release. Silent Shakespeare in honor of the author’s 458th birthday. The 1922 series is made possible in part by the unlikely survival of so many of the year’s best titles. “With 80% of all silent era films lost or missing, we are fortunate to have the top five films of 1922 available to screen a century after release,” said Rapsis. “We invite all fans of silent cinema, but also those who have not experienced this type of cinema in a hall with audience and live music, to come and see the films that made people fall in love with cinema for the first time. “said Rapsis. noted. “Grandma’s Boy” will screen with live music on Sunday, January 9 at 2 p.m. at the Wilton Town Hall Theater, 40 Main St., Wilton.