Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album cover lawsuit dismissedExBulletin

Samir Hussein / Getty Images California judge dismissed lawsuit against former Nirvana band members over their iconic It does not matter album cover. Spencer Elden sued former band members in August 2021 for child exploitation and pornography, claiming the band knowingly distributed a photo of him naked as a baby on the 1991 album cover and in had taken advantage. Elden was only 4 months old when pictured for the cover. Now 30 years old, he claimed $ 150,000 in damages. Defendants in the case, which included former band members, as well as the estate of Kurt Cobain, photographer Kirk Weddle, Universal Music, Geffen Records, Warner Records and MCA Music filed a motion to dismiss last month. Elden had until December 30 to respond to the motion, but his legal team missed the deadline and the case was therefore dismissed. California Central District Court Judge Fernando M. Olguin said Elden and his legal team had until Jan. 13 to resume the case. If the defendants file another motion to dismiss, the two parties will meet on January 20. “As per the court order, we will be filing a second amended complaint very soon. We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move the matter forward,” Marsh Law, the firm representing Elden, said in a statement. In their motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the defendants claim that Elden took advantage of being on the album cover as a baby and took advantage of it as an adult. Elden has spent three decades enjoying his fame as the self-proclaimed ‘Nirvana Baby’. He re-enacted the photograph in exchange for a royalty, on several occasions; he got the album title It does not matter tattooed on his chest; he appeared on a talk show wearing a self-parodying nude-colored onesie; he signed copies of the album cover for sale on eBay; and he used the connection to try to pick up women, ”the defendants said. In November, Elden’s legal team released a statement in response to the album’s 30th anniversary, when the cover was reissued. “It is high time to finally end the exploitation of children and the violation of privacy that our client has endured all his life,” they wrote. A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning edition live blog

