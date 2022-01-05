Dallas Dupree Young actor says it all

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny in Cobra Kai. Picture: Netflix

One of the best parts of Cobra Kai season fouris the introduction and journey of a new character named Kenny. Kenny is played by actor Dallas Dupree Young, who has previously appeared in films like Loan Player One and show like The Foster. Here, however, it undoubtedly becomes the most important character of the whole season.

Kenny is such an important character, in fact, that his introductory episode, First Learn Stand, is an almost beat-by-beat tale of the original Karate kid with Kenny as Daniel. So suffice to say that he becomes a very important character in the series! When the opportunity arose to ask the young actor a few questions by e-mail, we had to oblige ourselves although we had been warned, for those who have not yet finished the season, later, we will sink into spoiler territory.

Germain Lussier, io9: How did you first hear about this role?

Dallas Dupree Young: I first heard about Kenny’s role in an audition I received from my managers. I had never watched the series or realized the level of popularity this series had gained since my time on Netflix. However, I thought it would be a great chance to be part of a project that could help me grow as an actor. At the time, however, I was part of another television thought series and dates might conflict with Cobra Kai. Things worked out and I am very happy that my team and I were taking a significant risk that ultimately changed my life.

io9: Were you a fan of Cobra Kai and or The Karate Kid in general before getting the job? If so, how did you find it, and if not, what did you think after watching the series and / or the movies?

Young: At a very young age I had a love for the Karate kid franchise. Before I even got into acting, I was a karate student working on improving my crane kick. I found the film because my parents and my sensei encouraged me to analyze the techniques of all the students in the film. When I found out I was a finalist for the role of Kenny, I immediately looked at the whole series in excess! I ended up falling in love with the show and the show instantly became my favorite.

Kenny’s bullying is brutal. Picture: Netflix

io9: What conversations have you had Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald like once you got the part everything was already in place for Kenny, or did you have your thoughts?

Young: My conversations with Jon, Josh and Hayden were always exciting. When we first met together, the guys shared their creative take on the character and how they wanted him to continue to grow and rise as a student and hard-hitting character throughout the season. I was immediately invested in Kenny at that point. And to answer your other question honestly both. The trajectory of the characters’ narrative arc was already on, but the creators gave me the freedom to make the character my own at any time. It made Kenny’s game even more exciting.

io9: Your first episode, episode two, is basically just an account of The Karate Kid,except that you are Daniel LaRusso. How clear was it to you that Kenny would be presented like this, and what was it like filming such a direct tribute?

Young: The story of The Karate Kid in esecond episode was specified to me at the beginning of the filming of the episode. In the script, the action lines actually indicated that Kenny’s lifestyle had many similarities to Daniel’s lifestyle. Filming such a direct tribute was really exciting because it was an honor to know that the filmmakers had so much confidence in my ability to fill such huge shoes.

io9: You feel so bad for Kenny at the start of the season because he’s being cyberbullied. What were you inspired by to make it likable?

Young: To get audiences to sympathize with my character, I leaned toward the more shy and shy aspect of Kenny at first. I wanted to lay the foundation for a strong arc throughout the season. I was also inspired by the incredible performances of Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduea in sthe first one, because their characters went through the same painful situation as Kenny.

Daniel’s son Anthony, right, is Kenny’s main rival. Picture: Netflix

io9: Your main rival all season is Anthony LaRusso, played by Griffin Santopietro. What was your offscreen relationship with Griffin? Were you friends? What was it like to fight with him?

Young: Griffin and I have become very good friends during our time together on set. Luckily, we stayed at the same hotel, so we got to hang out often, play video games, and even practice our scenes together. We also had a lot of fun fighting, especially in our final fight in eEpisode 10. We’ve always tried to find creative ways to make the scene more interesting and meaningful.

io9: In season four, Kenny proves himself and becomes a member of Cobra Kai. What did you think of this decision? Would you have made the same decisions?

Young: I thought the decision to have Kenny join Cobra Kai was a great choice for the filmmakers. The way they connected Shawn and Kennys ‘storylines was the perfect setup for the start of Robby and Kennys’ relationship. For me personally, I would have made the same decisions because it gives my character a reason to join a dojo in the first place.

io9: What was your time on set with Tanner Buchanan like? Have you developed a mentor / mentee relationship similar to the one you share on the show?

Young: Oh yes! Working with Tanner has helped me grow as a person, actor and martial artist. We had a mentor / mentee relationship from the start. I remember on my first unofficial day on the practice set, Tanner was the first person to greet me on stage. He took the time, despite his busy schedule, to welcome me to the Cobra Kai family and show me the ropes. Joining a tight cast like the Cobra Kai the casting can be a little scary so I’ll never forget that kind gesture from Tanner because it made me feel more comfortable every day on set.

Kreese and Silver help Kenny turn out to be the badass he is. Picture: Netflix

io9 Karate kid fans are terrified of John Kresse and Terry Silver so what was it like working with the real actors Martin [Kove] and Thomas [Ian Griffith]? Are they that intimidating in real life?

Young: Before I introduced myself, I was really intimidated by Martin and Thomas, but working with them actually gave me a new perspective on life in general and karate. The actors really aren’t as scary as you might think! Once you get to know them, you realize that they are the nicest, most knowledgeable, and humorous people on set. Senseis may have a few similarities, but none of them are as manic or as cynical as their characters.

io9: You don’t work a lot with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, but considering they’re also producers, what do they look like on set?

Young: Yes, although I haven’t worked with Ralph and William often, their personalities have always shone on set. They welcomed me with open arms and I had meaningful conversations with both of them. It’s really great to see how passionate they are about the show.

Dallas Dupress Young is heading into Cobra Kai Season 5. Photo: Jonny marlow

io9: Kenny is doing extremely well in the All Valley tournament. Were you surprised at this development for him? What was it like shooting those tournament scenes?

Young: I was really impressed and surprised at how well he was doing in the All-Valley because Kenny had only started to come out of his shell recently. Filming these scenes was very scary and exhilarating at the same time. I wanted to make sure I memorized all of the choreography and lines, so I put a lot of pressure on myself. As soon as the job was finished I felt really confident about the effort I put into the performances.

io9: Obviously you can’t spoil anything, but Jon, Josh and Hayden just revealed that they have completed season five. What can you tell us about Kennys’ course heading into the next season?

Young: I’ll keep this answer vague, but I’m in sseason five. What I can say about Kenny is that his bow continues to grow from sfourth season and learn more and more about his inner strength.

Cobra Kai season four is now on Netflix. Season Fivejust finished filming.

