Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Sweat Out in Private Pilates Class in West Hollywood

They became close friends after growing up in the Los Angeles modeling industry together.

And Kendall Jenner met her model friend Bella Hadid during a private Pilates class in West Hollywood on Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old reality TV star bundled up in a beige fleece sweater while Bella, 25, opted for a black ’90s-inspired bomber jacket for her fitness class.

Kendall kept warm in the cold winter weather, wearing a tan sheepskin zip sweater with pockets.

She opted for a pair of black leggings and wore a matching headband with her long brown hair cascading down her back.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to be relatively makeup-free as she left the studio wearing slides with socks, and she carried a black tote over her shoulder.

Bella paired her black SEGA coat with a classic pair of Alo leggings and wore high white socks with a pair of matching Crocs.

She carried her favorite blue canvas in one hand and wore rectangular frames with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail.

Bella was recently spotted in New York City with her handsome art director, Marc Kalman, while Kendall was hanging out with Hailey and Justin Bieber, and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

25-year-old NBA goalie Phoenix Suns stirred his tongue when he was seen swinging a strip of gold on his left ring finger in a selfie Kendall posted on Sunday.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Kendall for comment and has yet to hear back.

The two took advantage of a quaint getaway to ring the bell together in 2022, but it was Booker’s jewelry that was surely the hottest topic of conversation.

One commentator replied to the gallery: “But her ring …”

The couple have been romantically linked since they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Ariz. In April 2020.