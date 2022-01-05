Betty White death unrelated to COVID-19 recall

The Claim: Betty White said she received a COVID-19 booster shot days before her death

As friends and Fans mourned the loss of legendary TV actress and comedian Betty White, vaccine skeptics are trying to link her death to a COVID-19 recall.

White died at age 99 on December 31, a few weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17. His agent says USA TODAY she died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. But some on social media are using a fabricated quote to claim otherwise.

Eat healthy and get vaccinated. I just got boosted today. -Betty White, December 28, 2021, reads a January 2 Facebook post which includes a screenshot from an article by Crow River Media.

Betty White received her recall on December 28, 2021. Let it flow, reads another December 31 Facebook post which accumulated more than 200 reactions in a few days. Similar versions of the claim made their way toFacebook and Twitter.

But White never made the statement attributed to her on social media, and she did not receive a callback shortly before her death, her agent said. Independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the claim, which is far from the first time that a celebrity death has been falsely linked to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Special access for subscribers!Click here to sign up for our fact-checking text chat

Social media users who shared the post did not return requests for comment.

The quote is wrong

White agent Jeff Witjas said people magazine that she did not receive a COVID-19 reminder three days before her death, and she never made the statement circulating online.

People say her death was linked to receiving a recall three days earlier, but that’s not true, Witjas said in a statement to People. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized, it is not the life she lived. “

A Crow River Media Article The reference in the post makes no mention that White received a booster shot three days before his death. The article is based on a December 28 History of people on White People’s Health, which also doesn’t include anything about COVID-19 vaccines.

In one Editorial statement of January 3Crow River Media chief executive and editor said the outlet did not quote White as saying she had received her recall, and that it had not changed the story about her removing the alleged quote.

White is the latest target of publications implicating a link between a COVID-19 shot and the death of a celebrity. USA TODAY has previously refuted similar claims about the death of DMX hip-hop artist, baseball legend Hank aaron and Hall of Fame boxer Marvin Hagler.

Studies have proven that Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster injections are safe and reducethe risk of infection and hospitalization from the virus. The Food and Drug Administration says the benefits of a single booster dose far outweigh the risk of cardiac side effects.

Checking the facts:Viral photo of Eazy-E and Dr Dre from NWA modified to include Betty White

At the end of November, unvaccinated adults were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated adults, According to the CDC.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we are evaluating FALSE the claim that White said he received a COVID-19 booster shot days before his death. Her agent said White died peacefully in her home of natural causes and did not receive a booster shot days before her death. The article mentioned in the articles does not include a quote from White on the booster shots, and there is no record of his statement.

Our sources of fact-checking:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-journal replica here.

Our fact-checking work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.