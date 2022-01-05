Union says officer followed active shooter protocols during in-store shootings – NBC Los Angeles

Protocols for active shooters were followed in a police shootout at a North Hollywood clothing store that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl in a locker room who was hit by a stray bullet, the police union said on Monday.

Valentina Orellana Peralta was shopping for Christmas clothes on December 23 when she was struck by a stray bullet from Los Angeles Police that opened fire on a man attacking shoppers. A bullet went through an outside wall of the locker room and hit the girl, police said.

Valentina died at the scene in her mother’s arms.

Police responded to the Burlington store after receiving an assault report with a deadly weapon suspect attacking people. This weapon turned out to be a bicycle lock and cable.

While attending the scene, police also received reports of an active shooter, police said.

Tom Saggau, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, said Monday that LAPD officer William Jones completed active sniper training about two weeks before the shooting, NBC News reported. Officers followed these protocols due to reports of a person with a gun, he said.

No firearms were found at the scene.

“The conflicting 911 calls, some said he had a bike lock, he had a chain… but the other piece of information that caught on was that he had a gun and was shooting. “said Saggau. “You may have conflicting witnesses calling 911, and officers have to prepare for the worst case scenario. Worst case was a gun, a shootout in a store, that’s an active shooting protocol immediately.”

Activists were asking if there was a way for officers to defuse the escalation without opening fire, while the LAPD released a shocking video that showed the suspect beating a woman before officers shot him . Angie Crouch reports on December 27, 2021.

Police released a modified body camera and security video of the chaotic series of events at the store. The video shows a man attacking people, dragging a woman into the store and a group of officers, including one with a gun, walking towards the attacker.

You can hear officers say, “Slow down, slow down. Saggau said: “They’re actually trained to say this as an act of communicating with each other. It wasn’t directed at Officer Jones.”

“Slow down” is a reminder to keep your head on a pivot to look for threats all around, Saggau said. He said the training in which Jones and the officers was part of active shooter protocol.

After hearing screams outside the locker room, Valentina locked the locker room door, her mother said at a press conference.

We were sitting on a seat, holding each other, praying, when something hit my daughter, Valentina, and threw us to the ground, Soledad Peralta said. “And my daughter died in my arms. There was nothing I could do.





ANBLA Family members speak at a press conference following the death of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

24-year-old suspect Daniel Elena Lopez died at the scene. The woman who was assaulted had moderate to severe injuries, including injuries to the head, arms and face. She has not been publicly named.

Jones is on administrative leave.

He’s just devastated, Saggau said. Many of the children he worked with in his nonprofit organization were Valentinas’ age. What he struggles with is that it could have been any of the kids he worked with.

In a report, Los Angeles Police said officers were unaware the locker room was occupied. Valentina was found after the shooting while searching for additional attackers.

The teenager’s family stood outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters last Tuesday, next to a large photo of Valentina surrounded by flowers, to seek justice and remember their daughter. Speaking in Spanish and choking back tears as sirens howled in the background in downtown Los Angeles, they said they left Chile to flee violence and injustice in search of a better life in the United States.

The LAPD published last week the video package edited online which included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video of the shooting at a store packed with vacation shoppers. The department’s policy is to release videos of critical incidents, such as police shootings, within 45 days.

Lawyers for the family, including civil rights attorney Ben Crump, sent a letter to the LAPD asking for more video.

A lawyer reads a statement from mother Valentina Orellana-Peralta. Video broadcast Tuesday, December 28, 2021 on NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

At this preliminary stage of the investigation, the victim is believed to have been hit by one of the bullets fired by an officer at the suspect, Police Captain Stacy Spell said in the posted video. Police believe the bullet jumped off the ground and hit the locker room wall.

The California Department of Justice is also investigating.

At LAPD, we wish to express our deepest condolences and deep regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of sadness we feel over this tragic outcome, Spell said in the video.

Jonathan Lloyd of NBCLA contributed to this report.