Raveena Tandon remembers falling asleep crying over gossip: They tied me to my own brother | Bollywood





Raveena Tandon recalled being the butt of gossip tabloids at the time and being linked to men with whom she shared a platonic relationship. She said that once she was even linked with her own brother. In an interview, Raveena said she would treat her co-stars like her friends, which the magazine’s editors just couldn’t accept. She added that the actors were at the mercy of reporters at the time. Speaking to Film Companion, Raveena said: I remember many sleepless nights where I would cry to fall asleep and dread each month another yellow and chatty tabloid tearing me apart completely, my credibility, my reputation, my parents ragged and I would be wondering, what is it ?. They put me in touch with my own brother and Stardust wrote about this as well. There is a handsome blond boy who comes to drop off Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon’s boyfriend. We have experienced this. Who would clarify and how much would you like? You were at the mercy of these journalists and editors. Even if you said hello ?, they’d say, yeah, okay take it with a pinch of salt, she added. Raveena made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool, which was a hit. She has acted in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Shool and Aks. She won the national award for best actress for her performance as the battered woman in Daman. Read also | Raveena Tandon remembers an actor’s sister attempting suicide over bad rumors: she ended up in hospital Last month, Raveena made her digital debut with a Netflix series called Aranyak, starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain and Meghna Malik. She played a policeman in the series. She will then be seen in Chapter 2 of KGF as Prime Minister of India.

