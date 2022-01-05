Kerala actor kidnapping and assault case: lower court asks police to investigate director’s revelations





A Kochi Magistrate’s Court hearing the lead actress kidnapping and sexual assault case on Tuesday asked police to investigate a recent revelation that one of the defendants saw a video of the assault before it was produced in court. The accused, Dileep, an actor himself, allegedly saw the footage of the sexual assault at his home, director Balachandrakumar told a Malayalam TV station in an interview last week. Dileep, according to the director, had a close friendship with the main defendant in the case, Sunil Kumar, aka Pulsar Suni, and was given access to the video after his release on bail. Following the interview, Balachandrakumar’s statement was recorded by the investigation team. The court ordered police to submit their report on the disclosure by January 20. He did not rule on the prosecution’s request for a new investigation into the sensational 2017 case, however, based on the new revelation. Dileep, meanwhile, alleged a conspiracy behind Balachandrakumar’s disclosure and asked the trial court to enter details of the appeal and the trip of investigator, Baiju Poulose. He also petitioned the state police chief for the same. The rape survivor, for her part, also asked the chief minister to investigate the director’s revelation. The new allegation against Dileep and the prosecution’s request for further investigation come as the trial court’s six-month extension, granted by the Supreme Court in August last year, is due to expire next month . The trial was due to end in February last year under an earlier order from the Supreme Court, but it was granted an extension after reporting the pandemic situation. In addition, the trial has taken a different turn with Special Prosecutor VN Anil Kumar tendering his resignation to Director General of Prosecutions TA Shaji last week. The special prosecutor left court last Wednesday when he asked him to submit in writing his request to postpone the questioning of investigator Poulose. Sources said the court had already interviewed 203 witnesses in the case, but Poulose was delaying his turn in court. The special prosecutor was not present at the court of first instance on Tuesday even though a decision on his resignation is pending before the government. This is the second time during the trial of the sensational case that the relationship between the trial court and the prosecution has deteriorated. In 2020, former special prosecutor A Sureshan filed documents alleging that the trial court was biased and hostile. The High Court had dismissed Sureshan’s request to transfer from the trial court. In addition to the prosecution, the assault victim also alleged that the trial court was biased. The High Court then said that if the lower court and the prosecutor did not work in sync, the culprits would escape the clutches of the law or the innocent would end up being punished.

