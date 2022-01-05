Soulja Boy Announces His Music Release: I’m An Actor Now





The platinum rapper has said his new show, Being Draco, will launch January 21 on Revolt TV. Soulja boy evolves into a new field. The rapper took to social media to announce that he was going to take action and potentially leave the rap game behind. Rapper Crank That took to his Instagram Live to reveal his new plans for 2022. One is that he has a new business with Revolt TV. 2022, my new TV show comes out on January 21 [with] Revolt TV, congratulations to P. Diddy, Soulja Boy said. He said the show’s new title is Being Dracobut aside from release date and network, Soulja Boy hasn’t said what kind of show it’s going to be. Revolt TV has yet to officially announce the program. The Kiss Me Through the Phone star has also hinted that he may be leaving the music industry in the rearview mirror. All I do is do a TV show and movies, I’m an actor now, he said. Soulja Boys’ previous TV experience beyond talk show performances and interviews is a three-season stint in the popular VH1 reality show series. Love and hip-hop: Hollywood. Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET) Soulja Boy has already stuck his toe in different areas outside of rap. In 2019, the rapper attempted to launch a Game consolebut it never took off. Soulja Boy also said during the session that he brings a new perspective to the New Year, promising to end all of his many steers with other rappers. 2022, we go into the year with all the positive energy, you know what I’m saying, I have no problem with anybody. I have no smoke, no problems, no nothing, he said. Over the years, Soulja Boy has had some beef with several recording artists. Back in 2017, a boxing match between him and the singer Chris Brown was set in motion with the help of the former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.like leGrio reported. The fight was finally called off. Soulja Boy attends the 2019 Spotify Best New Artist event at Hammer Museum on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California., (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify) Soulja Boy also publicly ridiculed Kanye west on numerous occasions, most recently due to the polarizing producer / rapper removing Souljas’s verse from his Grammy-nominated album, Donda. As with Brown, Soulja wanted to fight West in the ring, because leGrio reported. The story continues However, things cooled between them after West apologized in November. In a bit of cryptic fate, Soulja Boy also opened up about the beef he had with the Memphis rapper. young dolphin during an interview on The breakfast club this happened days before Dolph was shot dead in his hometown. Isn’t that then that you get shot 100 times, said Na Soulja. Go deal with the nas that shot you before they came on me, thinking you’re gonna see me. You’re not gonna piss me off, na! Have you subscribed to theGrios podcast Dear Culture? Download our latest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today! The post office Soulja Boy Announces His Music Release: I’m An Actor Now appeared first on The Grio.

