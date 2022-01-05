TV actor Drashti Dhami tested positive for COVID-19





Drashti Dhami shared this picture. (Image courtesy: dhamidrashti) Strong points “Now accept love and good food,” wrote Drashti Dhami

Drashti is busy watching her show these days

She was last seen in the web series ‘The Empire’ New Delhi: TV star Drashti Dhami has tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The actress shared a photo of a few lilies and a chocolate lying on a table and she wrote in her post, “Just a few good things to keep me company while I fight wave 3! Luckily I can smell these!” Lily and enjoy that Twix. Count on those blessings! Now accept love and good food. “She added in her post:” PS_ Not so subtle of a good streamer show either! Empire still on Disney + Hotstar. ”She added the hashtags # 3rdwave, #covid, #homequarantine, #staysafe and #staymasked to her post. Take a look at Drashti Dhami’s post here: Drashti Dhami, a popular name on the Hindi television circuit, made his debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the popular 2007 show Gayye Dill Mill. However, his decisive role was in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress has also appeared in television shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among many others. She was last seen in the web series The empire. The actress was also a part of the sixth season of the dance reality show. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, which she also won. The actress also hosted the series’ seventh season alongside Bollywood actor Ranvir Shore, who she left halfway. Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015.

