Jan. 6 panel requests interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity | Entertainment





By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol uprising on January 6 asked for an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the media on Tuesday, as the committee continues to expand its reach. In a letter to Hannity, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic panel chairman, said the panel wanted to question him about his communications with former President Donald Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in Trump orbit in the days surrounding the insurgency. A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on the request. Jay Sekulow, Hannity’s attorney, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that they were reviewing the committee’s letter and “would respond as appropriate. In his letter, Thompson said: The select committee has immense respect for the First Amendment to our Constitution, freedom of the press, and the right of Americans to freely express their political views. For this reason, we do not intend to ask you for information regarding your radio or television broadcasts, your public reporting or comments, or your political opinions regarding a candidate for office. People also read … However, the president said, the committee also has the responsibility of investigating the dozens of text messages it has in its possession, from Dec.31, 2020 to Jan.20, 2021, and is focusing on communications between Hannity, Trump and Meadows. regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to challenge it. A specific December 2020 text from Hannity to Meadows highlighted in the letter reads: We cannot lose the entire WH advisers office. I do NOT see January 6th unfolding as it is told. After the 6th. (sic) He is expected to announce that he will lead the national effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up every day. Stay engaged. When he speaks, people listen. The letter to Hannity also highlights texts from the day before the uprising, including one in which Hannity is very worried about the next 48 hours and another in Meadows in which he writes, Pence pressure. WH’s lawyer will be leaving. The letter says that other text messages emerge that Hannity may have spoken directly with Trump on January 5 regarding planning for the next day. Hannity had already criticized the violence that took place on January 6. But he also sharply criticized the committee and its work, saying on air on December 13 after its texts were revealed: We told you this is a waste of your time and money. They have a predetermined outcome. He also complained about committee member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Advertising his lyrics. Do we believe in privacy in this country? Apparently not. The request is the first of the nine-member panel to be a member of the media and opens a new door to the investigation as it expands its scope to all those who have been in contact with the former president and his relatives in the era surrounding the attack. The committee says the extraordinary treasure trove of documents it has collected so far of up to 35,000 pages of documents, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump, flesh out critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, which took place on live television. As the House prepares to commemorate the first anniversary of the attack on Thursday, the panel, which began its work last summer, has already interviewed around 300 people and issued subpoenas to more than 40 as it seeks to create a complete record of the Jan 6 attack and the events leading up to it. Thompson said about 90% of the witnesses called by the committee cooperated despite the challenge from prominent Trump allies like Meadows and Steve Bannon. Lawmakers said they were successful in collecting information from other sources in part because they shared a unity of purpose rarely seen in a congressional investigation. AP Media writer David Bauder in New York and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington contributed to this report. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

