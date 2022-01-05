Why Andra Day shared the fertility story in OWN Spotlight Doc Eggs Over Easy

Andra Day vividly remembers the doctor’s appointment that changed the way she thinks about fertility. Or, more precisely, made it start thinking on fertility at all. Grammy-nominated performer, singer and activist gearing up for demanding lead role in biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday, for which she is expected to quickly lose 40 pounds and endure heart-wrenching scenes. She saw a doctor to see if her body could handle what was certainly a difficult experience.

To her surprise, Day’s doctor gave her advice that had little to do with the fictional role and much to do with real life. She suggested that Day, then 34, consider freezing her eggs, partly because of the stress of the movie and partly because of her age. “At the time, it was too much for me to handle,” Day says. “I was just like, I just have to focus on the next thing I’m doing, which is this movie.”

For most of his twenties, Day hadn’t considered having children. But the birth of his niece and nephew made him consider this possibility. After this date, Day began to think more seriously about what it would take to get pregnant and why it might be more difficult than expected. “Not only is my age a factor, race is also a factor, ”Day said of the revelations that followed. Studies find Black women suffer from infertility 1.5 times the rate for white women.

Day talks about self-education in OWN Spotlight documentary Too Easy Eggs: Black Women and Fertility, which airs Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on OWN, and will be available to stream on Discovery +. In the documentary, Day expresses the feeling of having a family that many other female stars share: “I always thought I would have more time.”

Directed by Chiquita Lockley and hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, Too Easy Eggs: Black Women and Fertility discusses many different facets of fertility, including conditions such as fibroids, PCOS, and endometriosis; adoption, miscarriages, stillbirths and maternal mortality; and solutions, such as IVF treatments and sperm and egg donation.

eggs too easy shows how race in America severely affects the fertility pathways of many black women, both medically and emotionally. Black women are three times more likely than white women to die during childbirth, for example, by CDC Data. While reflecting on her stillbirth, documentary participant Tanya Cobb said she felt there was a stereotypical expectation that she would make a quick recovery. “As black women, we’re supposed to put on this cloak, we’re supposed to go to work, we’re supposed to raise children with or without a man, we’re supposed to take care of the family. We don’t have time to take care of ourselves, ”Cobb says in the documentary.

In addition to unveiling the science behind fertility through animated sequences and accessible interviews with health professionals, eggs too easy discusses the idea of ​​“societal mandates” and the pervasive pressure women face to have children. “There is the idea that as women we are supposed to have babies, and we are Assumed to give birth, ”Day says. “You are a difficult woman if you are not think of children. Then if there’s something wrong with that, you’re kind of broke.

The 90-minute documentary’s breadth of subject matter makes sense, given its intention: to engage in a conversation that demystifies the multifaceted topic of fertility. Growing up in a Christian community, Day says she never spoke about fertility with her friends or relatives. “There are so many things that are taboo that you are not supposed to talk about,” Day says. If this had been a topic she had discussed with her close friends and family, Day says she could be able have “a plan” for herself, and definitively would have had “more conscience”.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Day started to share his own story in the press back in April 2021 for National Infertility Awareness Week, and again for the documentary, Breaking the Silence. “It wasn’t really a difficult decision. I say it like this: if something is true, I am depressed. If there’s anything we can learn as a community, I’m depressed, ”Day says.

Certainly, the documentary demonstrates a desire for connection between people on this path. When documentary participant Tanya James posted about the anniversary of her miscarriage on Facebook, she said her inbox quickly filled up. “I had people who had been there before and they didn’t want to talk about it publicly. Then I had people who had recently experienced it. They had no one to talk to, ”James said.

Likewise, life coach Gessie thompson ended up writing the book because its 2020 story in Gasoline about her 10 year struggle with uterine fibroids and infertility resonated so much with readers. According to the NIH, and featured in the documentary, an estimated 80 to 90 percent of black women are likely to develop fibroids before age 50. “When I saw how the story empowered and encouraged so many women, I said: Wait a minute, it’s more than meThompson said. “God made my mess a message.”

Although Day is considering freezing her eggs and hopes to one day adopt children, she has yet to start expanding her family, unlike most of the other women featured in the documentary. Day says she initially felt “unqualified” to participate in the documentary when her producer friend Phylicia Fant approached her. “Then I realized it was a trip. Some people are more advanced. They have had successes and they have had obstacles to overcome. Some people are literally just getting started, which is me, ”Day says.

Hear from other women in eggs too easy, Day said, was a continuation of the educational journey that began in this doctor’s office. Education, she says, remains the most important part. “It seems like so much effort has been put into keeping us a little oblivious to things. We should be much more diligent in making sure we have all the information so that we have all of our options, ”she said.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io