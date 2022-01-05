Rohit Verma Details Indo-Western Elements of FIR Actor’s Fiancee Wedding Outfit Vipul Roy Melis Atici





After a long wait due to the pandemic, actor Vipul Roy finally married his fiancee Melis Atici on February 13. Melis arrived in Mumbai for their big day earlier this month and preparations for the wedding have started in full swing. Melis’ wedding attire is designed by fashion designer Rohit Verma who takes into consideration Indian marriage and the bride’s western origins. “Lehenga was kept in mind with Melis’ personality and was designed accordingly. She didn’t want him to be very heavy. Coming from a western background, they are not very used to heavy lehenga. We kept. a very minimalist embroidery keeping the Western elements in mind, keeping the fabric and texture in mind so that she can pull it off well.Two dupattas were given to add a dramatic effect, the whole of the lehenga was inspired by Vrindavan Gatha. This is the reason why Sanskrit shlok was written on the It was a work of resham kalabattu and zardosi mixed with pearls and Swarovski crystals giving a new definition to the modern woman ” , said designer Rohit Verma, detailing the wedding outfit. Earlier this month, Melis was greeted at the airport with a huge surprise as the FIR actor waited impatiently at the exit door. He had carried a bouquet of roses for his beloved, and by the time they met, time seemed to have stood still. They hugged and kissed, oblivious to the crowd around them. The couple will have a destination wedding attended by their closest friends and family. While the sangeet will be a Turkish-Greek style ceremony, the wedding will take place according to Indian traditions. The guest list includes popular names such as Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Sonu Nigam, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever, among others.

