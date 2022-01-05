RONDA RICH: Escape the chaos of Hollywood | News

Entertainment
The clicking sound. Racket. The noise. The excitement. Anguish. The constant beep of text messages. The constant ringing of the landline.
Chaos has blanketed our normally quiet home. The Tinks TV series was in full production and there was constant commotion. Horses that took off running; actors with sore throats; rain when the script called for sun; actors who asked for line changes in their dialogue.
Tink is a pro. Easily he caught the flying balls. But I?
I had had enough of the rumbling disturbance.
I’m going to Mamas, I announced, tossing my notebooks and my laptop in a crate. I need peace and quiet.
Are you going to take her with you? Tink asked, throwing his head at my beloved dachshund, Dew Drop.
And Biscuit can stay here with you. Biscuit is our lifesaving beagle who constantly dances with happiness.
Most women come home to mom when they are running away from a husband or some misfortune. I return home to Mamas when I need to crawl the sheer elevation of Rural Route One and push the noise of Hollywood behind me.
As I park in the driveway of this small house where my dreams were born and where I was severely brought up, easy breathing returns to my chest. There are the trees I climbed, the red and white glider where I would sit to skin beans in the twilight of summer evenings, and the front door where my college boyfriend kissed me. to say goodnight as Dad turned on the porch light.
This is my respite. The bricks and mortar I run into to push behind the bright lights and overrated glamor of the television business. It is ironical. In this tiny house, I used to lay face down in front of our RCA color TV with my cupped face in my hands while I dreamed of being in the TV business. Guess that was my gut compass for where I was headed.
Then the dream grabbed me and it’s not at all what my 10 year old self imagined. So I often go back to the roots of my upbringing and remember, sometimes fondly, this little girl with the freckles.
Dew Drop was sniffing happily in the yard as I unloaded my things. I had a lot of work to do and couldn’t wait to dive into it. In my way of thinking, I could do two days of work in two hours. I rushed over to the car to retrieve something just as an assistants car crept in, then stopped, backed up, and pulled into the driveway.
It was Calvin, our local patrol. He is a gentle, southern man with gracious manners and a drawling air of kindness. He often leaves us notes to tell us that he is watching us.
Hi, Miss Ronda. I walked over and shook the hand he offered through the window. I wanted to check on all of you.
We talked about life’s surprises and disappointments; how strong the gum trees are and how hard it is to find help.
Calvin had just left when I settled into the covered swing under the maple arbor and began to write. Glancing between the cascade of leaves, I saw a white sedan pull up. The door opened. I knew the voice before I saw the face.
I thought you were there! It was my cousin, Don. He got on the swing to visit and said, I don’t want to hinder you.
Please stay, I urged. I can have a story.
An hour or two passed as we spoke, an increasingly gentle calm over me. I waved to him as he left, thinking of all the times people passed by the house. Just to say hello. Like Calvin and Don.
Hollywood is not what I thought it was. But the house will always be as I remembered it.
Ronda Rich is the bestselling author of the new book, Let Me Tell You Something. Visit www.rondarich.com to subscribe to its free weekly newsletter.
