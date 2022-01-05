Entertainment
This Is Us Season 6 Premiere Recap
The final season of This Is Us kicked off on Tuesday, with the Big Three’s 41st birthday.
Season five ended with some startling revelations, including the decision of Kevin’s fiancee Madisons to call off their nuptials, and what appeared to be Kate’s future marriage to her boss, Phillip. Fans have been waiting since May to find out what to expect for the final chapter of Pearsons.
I think people are going to be satisfied with a full heart, said Milo Ventimiglia TODAY of the new season on Tuesday.
Here’s what happened in the first episode, aptly titled The Challenger. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)
Jack and Rebecca
It was in January 1986 that the episode began. Jack declares REO Speedwagon the next Beatles, and the kids are thrilled to drink Tang. But after Kevin, Kate and Randall go to school and see the coverage of the Challenger disaster, Rebecca wonders how to explain the tragedy to young children. Kate observes gently: It’s a good thing they’re so high; that means they were closer to the sky. Randall admits he’s sad, later expressing his concern for those cooking dinner for the astronaut teacher’s children. But Kevin seems oblivious to the news, asking for more mac and cheese. It was a story on television; it wasn’t real, he told Jack.
His brain is only protecting itself, Jack assures Rebecca. It’s not like he’s going to take out a 40-year-old man who keeps talking about the Challenger explosion, is it?
Rebecca then compares Randall to Catcher in the protagonist of Rye Holden Caulfield. He could spend his whole life trying to save everyone, and he just won’t. I’m just afraid his life is this beautiful but perpetually disappointing ride.
In the current storyline, Rebecca, Miguel, and Nicky take Kate and Tobys’ children to the park. Nicky reveals that he harassed Sally on Facebook, the one who ran away, every day, but continues to lose his temper to contact her. The group boards a children’s train, prompting Rebecca, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, to recall taking a train with her father as a child, and she struggles to remember the word van. She later tells Kevin, Kate, Randall and Beth that she got the results of her PET scan, which showed plaque formation in her brain. It’s still very early, she says.
Kevin and Madison
Kevin moved in with Madison with co-parent twins Nick and Franny. Madison spends a lot of time with Elijah, a guy at her book club who shares his love of literature unlike Kevin, who thinks watching the movie subtitled Parasite counts as reading a book. People said it was crazy me living in your garage just to stay near the twins, he said. It is possible that they scored a point. He leaves to stay with Kate.
In other news, The Manny is being rebooted (it was only a matter of time) and Kevin is offered a role. No, it’s not the titular model he played in the original, he’s way too old, but the role of the father on the show. He accepts so he can stay in LA and be close to his children.
Kate and Toby
Toby calls to wish Kate a happy birthday from her new job in San Francisco. He arranged for Rebecca and Miguel (and Nicky) to take the kids out for the afternoon while Kate gets a female massage with the hands of an offensive lineman.
Later, the massage therapist tells Kate that Toby is very caring. But Kate, still adjusting to their new long-distance marriage, responds that it’s usually a giant guy in person, with a big gesture, adding: This outsourcing is a bit new. Kates boss Phillip (recorded in his phone as Phillip Mean Jerk) then texts her to come in due to a minor emergency at school.
Kate shows up at school to find Phillip breaking up hard with his partner, Jessica, to whom he says: You annoy me, adding that spending time with her is like watching paint dry. After witnessing this awkward moment, Kate learns that the urgency is truly a surprise for a happy birthday: the students are planning to serenade her with a moving performance from Time After Time. Toby arrives later after all, returning home to see Kate.
Randall and Beth
Randall is informed by the Philadelphia Police Department that the suspect of his home theft is in custody and will be brought to justice this afternoon. The suspect pledged all of the family’s jewelry, but hung onto one of Randall and Beths’ wedding photos. Randall arrives in court to meet the man and, realizing that he is struggling with drug addiction, decides to bail him out and find him a bed at a shelter. I see thousands of drug addicts in my district who I was elected for who I am not doing enough for, the city councilor tells Beth.
