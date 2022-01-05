Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smiths Westbrook Inc. sell minority stake





Entertainment firm Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smiths, Westbrook Inc., has sold a minority stake to a new media company backed by Blackstone and run by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, a source close to the deal. confirmed to Axios. Why is this important: Celebrity and athlete production studios are becoming a prime target for acquisitions, as streamers seek to strengthen their content offerings. Details: Staggs and Mayer acquired around 10% of the company for around $ 60 million, valuing the company at around $ 600 million, according to a source familiar with the deal. In a statement, Staggs and Mayer revealed that the name of their new business is “Candle Media,” which “reflects the light of creativity at the heart of its model as an independent and friendly house for creators, brands and brands. franchises that define the category. “

The investment was first reported by Information. Catch up quickly: Westbrook was founded two and a half years ago by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, producer Miguel Melendez and investor Ko Yada. The studio produces premium content through film and television. It’s also home to Red Table Talk Productions, the creator of the Emmy-winning talk show Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Westbrook also owns a direct-to-consumer consumer products business called Good Goods. The big picture: Staggs and Mayer are buying. Over the past year, the duo have acquired three studios through their new venture, including: Reese Witherspoons Hello Sun, Who sold for $ 900 million in August

Who sold for $ 900 million in August Moonbug Entertainment, a UK-based digital content company that hosts the YouTube streaming hit “Cocomelon”, which sold about $ 3 billion in November

a UK-based digital content company that hosts the YouTube streaming hit “Cocomelon”, which sold about $ 3 billion in November Distant Road Productions, the content studio behind Fauda, who would have sold for less than $ 50 million in December The big picture: Streaming has sparked a wave of consolidation in television and film production. Amazon announcement in May, it would acquire MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion, including debt.

LeBron James’ entertainment company SpringHill Company sold a significant minority stake at a valuation of $ 725 million in October.

Other smaller studios like A24 and Legendary are also said to be in talks.

