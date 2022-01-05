Court dismissed lawsuit against Nirvana brought by ex-baby that appeared on Nevermind’s cover





A California court just dumped the baby with the pool water. Nirvana lawsuit brought by the 30-year-old man who appeared as a naked child on the cover of the group’s seminal album It does not matter was dismissed by a judge of a United States district court. The plaintiff, Spencer Elden, sued the grunge group for its use of the photo, arguing that it was the commercial sexual exploitation of children. Among those named in the lawsuit were Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic; Kurt Cobains’ executor, his widow Courtney Love; the photographer who took the image, Kirk Weddle; as well as several record companies linked to the album. Judge Fernando Olguin dismissed the case over a technicality: Elden’s legal team missed the deadline to respond to Nirvana’s motion to dismiss. But Olguin left the door open for the album cover star to pass, setting a new deadline of January 13. The Nirvana team, meanwhile, remain convinced that the costume has no merit. “Elden’s assertion that the photograph on the It does not matter The album art is “child pornography” is, at first glance, not serious, “the group’s legal representatives said in their nonsuit motion last month. They explained that, if Eldens’ theory was correct, anyone with a copy of the file could be charged with criminal possession of child pornography. Nudity, they argued, must be accompanied by “other circumstances that make visual depiction lascivious or sexually provocative” to be considered child pornography. The motion also highlighted that for much of his life Elden celebrated and even enjoyed his bond with the group. “He has replayed the photograph in exchange for a royalty, several times; he got the album title tattooed on his chest; he appeared on a talk show wearing a self-parodying nude-colored onesie; he signed copies of the album cover for sale on eBay; and he used the connection to try to pick up women, ”the lawyers wrote. While they disputed that the image constitutes child sexual abuse material, they noted that the statute of limitations on Eldens vclaiming such a violation would have expired in 2011, two decades after the albums were released. (Lawyers representing the defendants did not immediately respond to Artnet News’ request for further comment.) Elden, a painter who previously interned for artist Shepard Fairey, explained in a 2016 interview withGQ Australiathat his take on photography changed after reaching out to Nirvana to see if the group would participate in an art exhibition he was hosting. I was asking if they wanted to put a work of art in this fucking thing, he said. I was referred to their managers and their lawyers. Why am I always on their cover if that’s not a big deal? Edlen’s attorney, Robert Lewis of the Marsh law firm, told Artnet News in a statement that as per the court order, we will be filing a second amended complaint very soon. We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move his case forward. “ To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





