Hollywood stars urge fans to stay safe after sharing positive Covid tests





Hollywood stars have urged fans to stay safe and protect each other after sharing positive coronavirus tests online, as the number of cases continues to rise. There are a few famous faces that have recently tested positive for the virus: Lupita Nyongo I too tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and take care of myself in isolation, so I hope I will be well. Please do all you can to protect yourself and others from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 4, 2022 The Black Panther star broke the news on Twitter as she urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from serious illness. I too tested positive for COVID-19, wrote Nyongo, who also appears in blockbusters including 12 Years A Slave and Us. I am fully vaccinated and taking care of myself in isolation, so I hope I will be well. Please do all you can to protect yourself and others from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed. Seth Meyer The presenter and comedian has announced that his NBC show Late Night with Seth Meyers will be canceled for the remainder of the week following his positive test. The bad news is I tested positive for COVID (thanks 2022!) The good news is I feel great (thanks the shots and the booster!) Cool place we’ll try to pass it off as a studio !!! Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022 Meyers, 48, tweeted: The bad news is that I tested positive for Covid (thanks 2022!) The good news is that I am feeling good (thanks for the vaccines and the booster!) We’re canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what a cool place we’ll try to pass off as a studio !!! Jimmy fallon Another American cat host, Fallon, said he was also lucky that he only experienced mild symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus on the first day of his Christmas vacation. The comedian, who hosts The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, said he was lucky he only had mild symptoms and thanked medical staff and his producers for taking the testing protocols seriously. LL Cool J Close



the musician was forced to cancel his Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve New Years Eve performance, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in New York (PA) Pennsylvania the musician was forced to cancel his Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve New Years Eve performance, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in New York (PA) Following a positive test, the musician was forced to cancel his Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve New Years Eve performance, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, in New York City. I know it’s disappointing for millions of fans, but I won’t be able to perform as planned on NYRE anymore, the 53-year-old musician said in a statement to People. We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a Happy New Year. Hugh jackman In a 30-second video posted to Instagram, the The Greatest Showman star, wearing a black face mask, said he was exhibiting mild symptoms and urged people to be safe, healthy and kind. I’m just going to do whatever I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City so I just wanted you to hear it from me, Jackman said.

