Entertainment
Kanye West and Julia Fox: Dating!
Well, it looks like Pete Davidson can breathe a little easier today.
As you probably know, Pete is dating Kim Kardashian, and for a while there, Kanye West interfered greatly with their relationship.
Kanye was trying to win Kim back, and wasn’t the least bit subtle about it – but it looks like the rapper has finally moved on.
In fact, West followed in Kim’s footsteps by landing his own New York hipster icon.
We know the pre-pandemic days seem to go back a million years, but if you can think back to the very beginning of 2020 – a time when people would have looked at you like you’re crazy if you wore a surgical mask in public – – you will remember that the Adam Sandler-Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems became a surprise indie hit.
On the movie Twitter and other corners of the internet where weirdos gather to obsess over these things, Julia Cox – who played the supporting role of Sandler in the movie – became an overnight sensation.
Now, according to a new report from TMZ, Kanye and Julia are dating.
Sources tell the site that West and Fox were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner at Miami’s hotspot, Carbone, on Saturday night.
Since it was New Years Day, it can be assumed that these two spent the entire holiday weekend together.
Which means it’s probably more than just an occasional login situation.
It would be a little strange for Kanye to move forward so fast after he just rapped on stage about getting Kim back last month, but Yeezy isn’t exactly a conventional dude.
Insiders told TMZ that Kanye “currently looks happier than he has been for a long, long time.”
But that doesn’t mean the situation is uncomplicated.
Last week, Kanye bought a house right across from Kim’s place.
His reps say it’s for co-parenting purposes, but insiders insisted he was still trying to win her back when the deal was struck.
Kanye really wanted to buy a house near Kim and their children to be close to them, a source familiar with the situation told Entertainment Tonight.
Kanye saw that a house in Kim’s neighborhood was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it.
The insider added that West thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other, but he also always wants to win. [Kim] return.
Kanye thinks he still has a chance, the source continued.
As for Fox, she has her own drama.
The actress welcomed her first child earlier this year, and last week she unleashed an Instagram rant at her baby daddy.
This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a house and ALL BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair, Fox wrote.
He intentionally made me 1000% pregnant, that’s a blessing. I am happy. I wouldn’t change it, she continued.
Julia went to reveal that she was shocked to learn how much her partners at the time were partying.
I can’t even do it anymore. I just don’t want my son to get angry because he feels like his dad was away or that he loved alcohol and partying more than him, she added before asking the ” best lawyers in custody in New York “.
Now, introducing Kanye to the equation probably won’t make Fox’s life any less dramatic.
But at least he can help with those money problems!
