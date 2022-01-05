[CES 2022] Samsung unveils new portable display and entertainment device





[Courtesy of Samsung Electronics] SEOUL – Ahead of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics unveiled its all-new portable display and entertainment device called ‘Freestyle’ which offers unique technology and flexibility to deliver optimal viewing and entertainment for customers looking to bring content. video and audio wherever they go. It’s a projector, smart speaker, and ambient light all together in one portable device targeting MZers. The device weighs only 830 grams, making it easy to turn any space into a screen. Unlike conventional boxy projectors, Samsung said the device’s versatile cradle allows for up to 180-degree rotation, allowing users to show high-quality videos anywhere without a separate screen required. “The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector designed for the ultimate in versatility and flexibility to meet the changing lifestyles of consumers,” said Simon Sung, Samsung sales and marketing manager, in a January 5 statement. . “Without the limitation of space and form factor, the Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used however consumers prefer.” The Freestyle can automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time, Samsung said, adding that it displays a crystal-clear image on any surface, no matter what. any angle, up to 100 inches. The device comes with a dual passive radiator for crisp, deeper bass without distortion, and its 360-degree sound radiation allows customers to enjoy a cinema-quality sound experience. Compatible with external batteries, Samsung said the Freestyle is the first portable display that works when connected to a standard E262 lighting socket without the need for additional wiring, in addition to compatibility with the socket option. traditional mural. The Freestyle provides a mood lighting effect through its Ambient mode and translucent lens cap and becomes a smart speaker, analyzing music to match visual effects that can be projected onto the wall, floors, and more. anywhere else, Samsung said. In addition to smart TV functionality, it’s also the first projector to include far-field voice control, allowing users to choose their preferred voice assistants when using the device hands-free.

