Concerts, festivals, shows, more events to see

With the New Year comes new entertainment and event options in the Erie region this winter.

A heart-wrenching play at PACA and a shark show at TREC are just a few of the events you can catch this week. Music will soon fill the renovated Warner Theater with the Erie Philharmonic and national recording acts still to come this winter.

Here are some of the activities you can find to do in early 2022. This list is not complete. We couldn’t get everything here, so be sure to check out GoErie.com/calendar for more.

To note:It’s always a good idea to check with the organizers ahead of time to make sure an event is still taking place and to find out what COVID-19 measures are in place.

Winter events

“Sharks: Assignment with Brian Skerry”: Until January 30, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 301 Peninsula Drive. National Geographic exhibit organized by the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation. To free. 814-833-7424,www.trecf.org

“Gidion’s Knot”: 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 8 pm Collective Alliance of Performing Artists, 1505 State St. Johnna Adams tells the moving story of a child who commits suicide while a mother and a teacher face excruciating feelings. $ 15. 814-616-PACA,https://www.paca1505.org/events/detail/gidions-knot-by-johnna-adams

Full Moon Night Hike: Jan. 18, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Erie Bluffs State Park, 11122 West Lake Road, Lake City. The park naturalist will lead a 3 km hike to find out which nocturnal animals can be heard. Registration required before January 16th. Free. 814-833-7424,http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/presque_isle_state_park

“Tic, Tic … BOOM!” : January 21, 22, 28 and 29 and February 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m., and January 30 and February 6, 2 p.m. Erie Playhouse, 13 W. 10th St. Pulitzer – and Tony Composer Jonathan Larson’s intimate pop rock musical. 814-454-2852,

Erie Philharmonic with Emanuel Ax: Jan. 11, 3 p.m., Warner Theater, 811 State St. The Philharmonic Orchestra opens the renovated Warner with accomplished pianist Ax performing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on the theater’s new Steinway grand piano. $ 10 to $ 52,814 – $ 455-1375,https://eriephil.org/21-22#21-22sym

Learn to Snowshoe: Jan. 30, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Presque Isle State Park. Introductory course with equipment provided for a guided walk if the conditions are favorable. Registration required before January 29. Free. 814-833-7424,http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/presque_isle_state_park

An Evening with Branford Marsalis in the MIAC Live Series: February 1 at 7:30 p.m., Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center at Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St. Jazz, saxophonist, composer, conductor and Marsalis educator brings his talented quartet to Erie. $ 25, $ 30, $ 35, $ ​​40, 45,814 824-3000 $,https://miac.mercyhurst.edu/events/evening-branford-marsalis

Disney on Ice: February 3 and 4, 7 pm, and February 5 and 6, noon and 4 pm, Erie Insurance Arena, 809 French Street Introducing “Into the Magic” featuring Disney characters. 814-452-4857,https://www.erieevents.com/events/event/02/03/2022/disney-on-ice-presents-into-the-magic

“Love From A Stranger”: February 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, 7:30 p.m. and February 2. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3 p.m. All An Act Theater, 652 West 17th St. Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper’s play explores how the newfound wealth and romance go wrong.https://www.allanact.net/current-season

Gordon Lightfoot Concert: February 5, 8 pm, Warner Theater, 811 State St. Concert by the legendary singer-songwriter and musician whose catalog includes “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”. Postponed from August 14.erieevents.com/events/event/08/14/2021/gordon-lightfoot-2

Lake Erie Winter Showcase: February 5 and 6, 9 a.m. Lake Erie Speedway, 10700 Delmas Drive, North East. 5 will feature oval snowmobile races and a vintage snowmobile show. February 6 will feature the ATV, UTV and Trike Oval Races. Registration is $ 30 in advance and $ 40 for the day of entry. Spectator admission is $ 15 per day and free for children 12 and under.https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/winter-showcase

Melissa Errico on MIAC Live Series: February 6, 7:30 p.m. Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center at Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St. Broadway star and fan of the classic American Songbook, Errico tours Mercyhurst with his favorite things live. $ 50 (includes tapas and drinks before the show). 814-824-3000,https://miac.mercyhurst.edu/events/melissa-errico-0

Broadway at Erie: February 14 and 15, 7:30 p.m., Warner Theater, 811 State St. The season opens with “An Officer and a Gentleman.” The additional shows are “Waitress” on March 1 and 2; “Summer The Donna Summer Musical,” April 5 and 6; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, May 24 and 25; “The British Invasion”, March 9; “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” April 7; and “Jersey Boys”, July 19 and 20. Single tickets are not on sale yet; $ 179, $ 219, $ 259 and $ 299 for season tickets. 814-452-4857,nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-erie

“My Way A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra”: February 25 and 26 and March 4,5, 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m., and March 6 and 13, 2 p.m., Erie Playhouse, 13 W. 10th St. Music revue features recorded songs by crooning legend Sinatra. Tickets go on sale January 24. 814-454-2852,www.erieplayhouse.org/events/my-way-a-tribute-to-the-music-of-frank-sinatra

Erie Philharmonic performs “The Sorcerers Apprentice”: Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Warner Theater, 811 State St. The Phil performs Paul Dukas’ masterpiece, made famous in the Disney movie “Fantasia” (1940), and Cameron Carpenter makes a return trip to the area to show his talent on the new pipe organ theater. $ 10 to $ 52,814 -455-1375,https://eriephil.org/21-22#21-22sym

Brit Floyd World Tour 2022: March 12, 7:30 p.m., Warner Theater, 811 State St. Rock tribute show recreating the last PinkFloydtour 1994. $ 38.75, $ 48, $ 58.75; $ 150 for VIP. 814-452-4857,www.erieevents.com/events/event/03/12/2022/brit-floyd-world-tour-2022

Leslie Odom Jr. in the MIAC Live series: March 26, 6:30 p.m. Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center at Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St. Odom, an award-winning singer, songwriter, songwriter and actor, performs songs from his albums and more. Reprogrammed from December 6. $ 40, $ 45, $ 50, $ 55, $ 60, $ 65,814,824-3000, miac.mercyhurst.edu/events/leslie-odom-jr-christmas-tour

