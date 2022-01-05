French cinema: Portrait of actor Denis Lavant





His unique physical style and haunting performances made this legendary actor one of the most extraordinary and unusual movie stars in France. Asked about the casting of Denis Lavant in the main role of Sacred Motorsdirector Leos Carax said: If Denis had said no, I would have offered the role to Lon Chaney or Chaplin. Or to Peter Lorre or Michel Simon… who are all dead. Praise indeed and it’s not just Carax who is a fan. In March of last year, The New Yorker film critic and French cinema expert Richard Brody has ranked Lavants’ performance in Sacred Motorsin which he plays an actor cruising through Paris in a white limousine, transforming from character to character, sometimes monster, sometimes victim, as the fourth best cinematic performance of the 21st century to date, stating: He (the film) offers a extraordinary showcase of Lavants’ virtuosity and self-inflicted vulnerability, of his moving tenderness and reckless ecstasies; his theatrical artifices seem to be expelled from the soul of the actors to reveal the essence of his art and the essence of cinema itself. And this is how this strange acrobatic actor pixie, with his messy hair and his pockmarked face, is considered one of the luminaries of the world of theater, past and present. Considering his penchant for the physique, it’s no surprise that as a young teenager, Lavant fell in love with the legendary mime Marcel Marceau. He studied panto and circus and trained at the Paris Conservatory with the famous Jacques Lassalle before embarking on a theatrical career, followed by a few roles in television films, including a small role in Robert Hossein 1982 version of Les Misrables. But his breakthrough came in 1984 in the directorial debut of Carax, A boy meets a girl. It was the start of a beautiful friendship, and Lavant and Carax worked together on Bad blood in 1986 and The Lovers on the Bridge in 1991. It was not an exclusive relationship, however, and in 1999 Lavant played one of the lead roles in Claire Denis. Good work. In 2007 he appeared in Mister Lonelydirected by Harmony Korine, having learned to speak phonetically the script because he does not speak English. A year later, he found Carax for the anthology Tokyo!. Their section of the film, called Shitsees Lavant playing a violent sewer monster. Last year you saw him as Silence the Idiot (Shakespearean style), in one of the most talked about movies of the year, The Night of the Kingsdirected by Philippe Lacte. A young man is sent to the overcrowded La Maca prison in Abidjan, where he is ordered by the aging and ill inmate-boss Blackbeard to tell stories for an entire night, echoing Scheherazades 1001 Nights. From Shakespeare to Chaplin, though renowned for his physical storytelling, Lavant is a tenderly understated actor who expresses the absurdity of humanity in every fiber of his being. CV in 10 seconds: a screen shows life in just one take Last name: Denis Lavant Not: June 17, 1961 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Hauts-de-Seine Carrier start: As a teenager, he loved Marcel Marceau, the legendary mime, and was inspired to study circus and pantomime … I know the face … Lavant has appeared in almost all of Leos Carax’s films. Where will we see it next? He plays Silence in Philippe Milks The Night of the Kings. He should also play in Blood burna Franco-Georgian gangster thriller directed by debutant Akaki Popkhadze, inspired by his experience of moving to a less than healthy neighborhood of Nice from Georgia as a child. It’s not true! In 2016 he starred in a 30-second film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos to accompany the song Identikit by Radiohead. He’s also the guy in the parka wandering the middle of the tunnel in UNKLE Rabbit in your headlights video, directed by Jonathan Glazer. From France Today magazine

