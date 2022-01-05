Danyal Zafar has found a fan in Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen





Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s New Years celebration had a special ode to Pakistani singer and actor Danyal Zafar. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram and shared a vibrating video on the crooner’s trackOud Chaliye, in the car with his daughter. The mention did not go unnoticed by Zafar, who then commented on Sen’s cry. Not only that, the Dilbar diva also responded to the young! the Aarya The star then revealed that it was her daughter, Alisah, who was a fan of the Coke Studio singer. Sharing the aforementioned video, she captioned it: “The breeze, the driving, the open skies and Alisah [her daughter’s] favorite song [Zafar’s Udh Chaliye] endlessly. Calling a song “an atmosphere”, she thanked her friend, Rohit Bhatkar, for introducing her to Zafar’s music while giving the song credits. Reciprocally love, the Barwaan Khiladi The actor said he “couldn’t be happier” knowing that his track had been added to his playlist and added it. Zafar expressed his surprise at the revelation and replied, “Oh my god, what? No way ! [I] I couldn’t be happier to know that you are all vibrating on the track and it has come its way to add to such a great experience that you share! The driving, the breeze and the open skies were just what I dreamed of doing on the track and you made that dream come true! Thank you very much! [I am ] honored beyond words. “ to which the Principal Hoon Na the actor responded enthusiastically to see “the man himself” enjoying his video. “What a beautiful message, [it will be] darling forever, jaan meri (my dear). Your voice and this song make your heart vibrate. It is a blessing to have the power to connect people and their dreams beyond geography! Stay wonderful, ”Sen commented with heart emojis for the singer. The conversation, however, did not end there and the mutual respect continued. Like an enthusiastic fan who hears about his favorite celebrity, Zafar reflected Sen’s feelings and agreed with art’s ability to transcend boundaries. Speaking with the same energy the Sirf tum the actor had, the Ek Aur Ek 3 The singer shared his enthusiasm by responding with “the queen herself”. “It’s beautiful to see the power of art transcending borders and everything and touching people deep inside and it’s even more beautiful how transcendence connects people, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have been blessed with this connection! ” Zafar replied. Earlier, the singer took to social media and shared a video of him performing the same song during his very first concert. After collaborating as lyricist and guitarist for the soundtrack of Brother Ali Zafar’s film, Teefa in trouble, the youngster was recognized by Coke Studio and played Muntazir with Momina Mustehsan and Julie With his brother. A career launch with Coke Studio gave him the breakthrough of being on the way to making sure being the Kill dill the star’s younger brother didn’t become his only claim to fame. With his new singles and a web series on the way, the singer has a remarkable fan base who praises his eclectic career. His now world famous piece, Oud Chaliye was first released in March 2020 and is said to have been composed and performed within 24 hours.

