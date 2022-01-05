The 10 Best Audiobooks on Audible.com | Entertainment





Audible Bestsellers for the week ending December 31: 1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio) 3. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.) 4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 5. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio) 6. The storyteller by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio) 7. Unf – k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, commented by author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.) 8. The subtle art of not giving an F (asterisk) ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio) People also read … 9. Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio, commented by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 10. This Year Will Be Different by Domonique Bertolucci, narrated by the author (Audible Originals) 1. The One Who Fights With Monsters 4 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio) 2. American Girl by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals) 3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios) 4. The Widow by KL Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios) 5. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio) 6. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio) 7. Sarah Denzil’s chambermaid, played by Sophie Rundle (Audible Studios) 8. Harry Potter and the Wizards’ Stone, Volume 1 by JK Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing) 9. Evershore by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Patterson, narrated by Suzy Jackson (Listening Library) 10. The Monsters We Make from Kali White, narrated by Mia Barron (Dreamscape Media, LLC) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

