A look back at some of his iconic films

New Delhi: Affectionately known as the “Queen of Hearts,” superstar Deepika Padukone turned 36 on Wednesday.

Born in Denmark to famous badminton player Prakash Padukone, the actress, who grew up in Bangalore, has managed to leave a strong imprint of her personality with her grace, dedication to her work and humility.

Promising her fans a maverick surprise every time she touches the audience’s gaze, on and offscreen, Deepika has established herself as one of India’s highest-grossing stars.

With her impeccable journey in the film industry, she made her way to the international platform and landed a role in the American action drama “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”.

After the success of her critically and commercially successful film “Padmaavat”, Deepika took time off to focus on her home and family. In 2018, she founded her own company, named Ka Productions. Her first production venture came with ‘Chhapaak’ (2020), a drama by Meghna Gulzar, in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor (based on Laxmi Agarwal).

As the actor turns a year older on Wednesday, let’s take a look at some of the various character portrayals Deepika has shown viewers.

“Om Shanti Om”: Who can forget the gorgeous dimpled millennial star Shanti Priya, wearing the poppin pink colored saree, greeting her fans? What happened with Shah Rukh Khan as Om right now is happening to all of us when we still watch this scene.

This 2007 film marked Deepika’s debut in Hindi cinema. The film written and directed by Farah Khan and co-written by Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh starred Deepika as the love interest of Shah Rukh’s character, Om.

The film revolves around the love story of Om, a junior artist in 1977 who has a crush on a secretly married superstar, Shanti Priya – played by Deepika. Her lover, a producer played by Arjun Rampal, kills her in a fire; Om witnesses this and dies from injuries sustained while trying to rescue her. Reincarnated as a superstar in 2007, he seeks to avenge his love. ‘Om Shanti Om’ has won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Production Design.

“Love Aaj Kal”: The 2009 film will surely leave you with tears in your eyes every time you watch it. Imtiaz Ali director “Love Aaj Kal” stars Deepika and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

In a tech-driven world where love is speed dial, two lovers find themselves overcoming distances, setbacks, and heartaches to find each other and preserve the love they had left behind. It was remade in Telugu as “Teen Maar” (2011). His successor of the same name, also directed by Ali, was released in 2020 with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles.

“Chennai Express”: The 2013 romantic comedy directed by Rohit Shetty turned out to be a career-changing movie for Deepika. The film features her as a South Indian girl (Meena) who runs away from home to protect herself from forced marriage.

“Chennai Express” also stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mithaiwala, a man who accidentally boards the eponymous train and travels from Mumbai to Rameswaram with the daughter of a local don, Meena. However, when he helps Meena, a runaway bride, board a train, he must face the wrath of his criminal family.

The film broke several box office records in India and abroad. It has passed “3 Idiots” (2009) to become the highest grossing Bollywood film in the world at this point. It is among the highest grossing Bollywood movies of all time around the world.

“Ram Leela”: The 2013 film directed by ace filmmaker Sanja Leela Bhansali is a tragic love film with a loose adaptation of the 1961 film “West Side Story”. It stars Deepika and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The story revolves around the love story of Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika), who love each other but cannot stay together as their families have been at war for 500 years. In the end, they both die and make sacrifices for their love. The film was a smash hit and was also the setting where the real love between Ranveer and Deepika emerged. The duo dated for over 4 years and got married in 2018.

“Bajirao Mastani”: The 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film is an epic historical romance film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Based on the Marathi fictional novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, “Bajirao Mastani” tells the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (AD 1700-1740) and his second wife, Mastani. The heroic Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer), married to Kashibai (Priyanka), falls in love with Mastani (Deepika), a warrior princess in distress. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from his conservative family.

“Bajirao Mastani” was also noted for its scale, grandeur and attention to detail. It is one of the most expensive Hindi films, a major commercial success, and one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’: 2013 romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ayan Mukherjee stars Deepika as Naina and Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir in lead roles.

Kabir and Naina meet on a trekking trip where she falls in love with him but refrains from expressing it. They quickly move away but end up meeting at a friend’s wedding. Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur play supporting roles in the film which is very popular among young people. Since its release in 2013, the film has become cult. ‘Piku’: Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 comedy-drama stars Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles.

A road trip to Calcutta brings Piku, an architect, closer to her aging but harassing father Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh) despite their disparate ideologies and struggles over trivial matters. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the 61st Filmfare Awards, as well as in other categories. Deepika won her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress and Amitabh Bachchan received her fourth National Record Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards and her third record Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance.

Listing some of Deepika Padukone’s iconic films is as difficult as boiling the ocean. The superstar’s other films such as ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Chhapak’, ‘Cocktail’ and ‘Tamasha’ among many others have already taken a special place in the hearts of his fans.

Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in sports drama “83,” has a number of highly anticipated movies up for grabs, including “Fighter” featuring Hrithik Roshan, ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and ‘Gehraiyaan’ with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.