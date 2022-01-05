Actor Aparshakti Khurana is at the top

The past year has been a happy and successful one for Aparshakti Khurana in more ways than one. Not only did the host-musician-actor land his first leading role in Helmet, he also welcomed his firstborn, a baby girl, with his wife Akriti. We caught up with Aparshakti for a quick chat.

Yes, it has been very satisfying. I signed some good projects. I made music … I made a baby! (Laughs) I’m not complaining at all. It’s just amazing to come back to see my three and a half month old daughter every day after work. No professional success comes close. Before her, I was never someone who liked to be at home. But now I have become a huge homebody.

As for the professional highlights of the past year, that would be the release of Helmet, which was my first solo release. It was a hell of a kick. And after that, I got a lot of offers in the solo space, in the lead space. I also started shooting Stardust, which is my web debut (the Vikramaditya Motwane series also stars Prosenjit and Aditi Rao Hydari).

So, is the focus now on more lead roles?

Fortunately, the offers that are coming in now are for the lead. But people saw my acting journey and loved the original characters that I have played so far. I’m always open to playing roles that make a difference in a project, even if I’m not the headliner. I don’t think anybody lately has made the trip to the movies I’ve had, starting with Dangal. So I would like to give that kind of respect to the space that has given me so much love and respect.

But honestly, once you get into a lead role and become part of an ensemble again, most people start to think of it as a lower level. They’ll be like, okay, back to the lodge? It’s a balance (between being the leader or being part of a whole) that I really want to strike.

So, was it disappointing that Helmet was releasing on a streaming platform and not in theaters?

Not at all. On the contrary, if you ask me, in today’s times it’s a big thing that work is going on, that movies come out, that people are constantly working … Even during the lockdown we have had productions moving to smaller towns and filming. Regardless of the platform, I’m happy that movies are coming out and that people’s hard work is showcased.

I have immense gratitude for every little thing in my life. I am surrounded by people who only look at the positive aspects of life. People show off their looks, their money, their cars, their homes … (Laughs) I have amazing people in my life who support me every step of the way. And like I said, I have a lot of gratitude for every little thing in my life. So it will be a mistake for me to say, why has Helmet released on OTT and not in theaters?

Honestly, I’m proud of the course I’ve done so far. Few of the actors are able to reach the main space outside of the character space. And now I’m signing relevant, top-notch projects like Stardust. The conversations I have with my friends from radio days, theater days, college make me emotional, Itne laakh actors hain Bombay sheher mein, aur woh sab karna chahte hain jo principal kar raha hoon. I am very happy with the opportunities I have. Since Dangal, there has been growth in me every year as an actor. The year 2021 was no different and touchwood, 2022 is also beautiful, happy and bright.

The fact that I’ve had my own trip so far is something everyone who knows me is proud of … my wife and mom keep telling me that. And I hope that when my daughter grows up, she will be proud of her daddy too.

How much does being a multi-trait talent help you right now?

It’s really cool to put on so many hats and the good thing is I’m always busy, always busy. I have the freedom to brainstorm creatively in different spaces, be it music, sports or theater. But that said, I firmly believe that you don’t have to be a jack of all trades, you just have to be a master. Everyone who gets bigger in their space is focused on one thing. But now I think these days, especially in the days of Covid, it’s the era of multitasking. It is about the survival of the fittest … aapko har jagah har tareekey ki cheez karni aani chahiye. And I am very happy with my atmosphere and my space.