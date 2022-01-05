Film City, Mumbai – Wikipedia





Mumbai district in Maharashtra, India Cinema city is an integrated film studio complex located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Goregaon East, Mumbai, India. It has several recording rooms, gardens, lakes, theaters and grounds that serve as the location for many Bollywood films. It was built in 1977 by the state government to provide facilities and concessions to the film industry. The Film City plan was prepared and executed under the direction of V. Shantaram. It has been renamed Dadasaheb Phalke Chitra Nagari in 2001 in memory of the first Indian producer-director-screenwriter Dadasaheb Phalke, considered the father of the Indian film industry. It has been the filming location for almost all Bollywood films. It has all types of locations available for filming including a temple, prison, court, lake, mountains, fountains, villages, picnic areas, garden, and even an artificial waterfall. Film City spans over 520 acres of land in the suburbs of Mumbai. Film city has around 42 location locations and 16 studios of varying sizes. Around 800 people are said to work in the studio's eight filming locations each day. In 2014, the Maharashtra State Government Tourist Board launched guided tours of the studio for the public, with each ticket costing around 650.



