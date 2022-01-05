Bollywood music singer Sonu Nigam tests positive for COVID

MUMBAI: As the third wave of the coronavirus hits India, many people are testing positive.

Earlier, actors like Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Now Bollywood play singer Sonu Nigam announced on social media on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law.

The popular singer took to his Instagram account and shared a vlog in which he leaked the news. He captioned the post as follows: “#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! # Covid_19 #newyear # 2022 #vlog.”

In the video, Sonu revealed that he is currently in Dubai with his family and that he is supposed to travel to Bhubaneshwar for the filming of a show that he will not do now as he is in quarantine.

He also said that even after testing his COVID tests several times positive but his symptoms are mild and he does not feel sick.

“We have to be careful, not to be afraid because this time it’s spreading a little faster. I feel bad for the people of the theater, I feel bad for the filmmakers because all our works have been affected during the 2 years. past years, ”Sonu said.

